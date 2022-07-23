ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC ropes in Santosh trophy winner Soyal Joshy

Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of right-back Soyal Joshy. The club broke the news on their social media handles. The 2022 Santosh Trophy winner has put pen to paper on a three-year deal until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Kerala-born right-back started out with Prodigy Sportz and Don Bosco Football Academy at an early age of 11. He rose through the ranks over the years, playing an array of tournaments across all age groups.

Soyal joined Golden Threads FC and played a crucial role in pushing the side to the 2021-22 Kerala Premier League trophy, bagging two goals as a right-back.

He recently won the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy with the Kerala state team where he was a regular in the first team, gathering some valuable experience at a young age.

Sharing his delight at the prospect of playing for the defending ISL champions. Soyal said:

"It is definitely a very exciting moment for my professional development to be joining the ISL champions Hyderabad FC."

He further stated:

"I would like to thank Hyderabad FC coaches and management for their trust in me and I am looking forward to joining my new teammates in the preseason."

Hyderabad FC make yet another addition to their defensive unit

The 2022 Santosh Trophy champion will get his first taste of the ISL with the Nizams as he gears up to train under Manolo Marquez. The right-back became the third domestic addition for the Nizams following the signings of Alex Saji and Manoj Mohammad.

The Hyderabad-based club have yet again stuck to their policy of promoting young Indian players in the ISL. With Soyal's addition, Manolo Marquez's men are a step closer to building an ambitious side that will be defending their title in the 2022-23 campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far