Hyderabad FC's Akash Mishra extends his stay with the Nizams

In the build-up to the upcoming season, Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC's young and exciting full-back Akash Mishra has penned a new three-year contract extension, the club announced on Tuesday. The new deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

He came to Hyderabad as an exciting prospect and has gone on to become an integral part of not just his club but also his country. A vital part of Manolo Marquez’s plans, Mishra has been one of the first names to be on the team sheet for the Spaniard. The 20-year-old has played more minutes than any other player in yellow and black in the last two ISL seasons.

He has featured in every game for the Nizams in their historic, title-winning 2021-22 ISL campaign and is excited to continue the progress at the club for years to come.

An elated Mishra shared his excitement about extending his stay with the Nizams. He said:

"As a club, we’ve been through a lot in my two seasons here. Even before we became Champions, I have an emotional attachment to the club and it was an easy decision for me to stay.”

Mishra broke into the Indian national team after his performances for the club last season and is now a regular for Igor Stimac’s Blue Tigers.

Akash Mishra named the Young Player of the year

Earlier this week, he was also named the Young Player of the Year at the Football Players Association of India awards and is one of the most exciting prospects in Indian football.

Mishra has been one of the most consistent performers for Hyderabad FC since making his debut a couple of seasons ago and has soon grown into a fan favourite in Hyderabad.

