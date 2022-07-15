ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC sign defender Alex Saaji on a long-term contract

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC completed the signing of defender Alex Saji on a long-term contract, the club announced on Friday (July 15).

The former Gokulam Kerala FC defender penned a deal that will keep him at the club until the 2024-25 season. Saji's addition to Hyderabad FC will strengthen the side's Indian contingent.

After completing the formalities of the deal, Alex Saji said:

"Hyderabad FC is a team that gives a lot of opportunities to the young players in the country and I am very excited to be a part of this club. It is a great platform for a player like me. I look forward to playing under coach Manolo and learning more to improve my game. It will be an exciting season, my first in the ISL, and I can’t wait to get started."

Alex Saji, who was born and brought up in Wayanad, Kerala, started with the Red Star Football Academy. He made a name for himself while donning Gokulam Kerala FC colors in the I-League. Saji lifted the I-League title twice with the Malabarians in back-to-back seasons.

A central defender who can also be deployed as a right-back, the 22-year-old has 26 I-League appearances to his name. He also featured in all three games for Gokulam Kerala in the group stages of this year's AFC Cup.

After an impressive couple of seasons on the Indian domestic circuit, Saji was also called up to the U-23 national team for the previous AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign.

Saji will now gear up to make his debut in the Indian Super League. The defender is expected to be part of the first team that will train under Manolo Marquez for the upcoming campaign. His addition to the side is expected to add solidity to the Hyderabad FC backline.

