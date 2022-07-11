ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters FC bids adieu to Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced on Monday (July 11) that star striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz will not be a part of the club's plans for the season ahead.

This news comes as a surprise, especially after both parties were close to agreeing on a deal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Diaz, alongside Alvaro Vasquez and Adrian Luna, played a massive role in the 2021-22 campaign for the Yellow Tuskers, netting eight times and assisting once.

The Argentine forward contributed way more than goals for Ivan Vukomanovic's side. His movement on and off the ball during counter-attacks allowed his teammates to get into scoring positions and helped the side secure a fourth-place finish.

The Yellow Tuskers triumphed over big names like Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC on their way to the ISL final. Although the side failed to beat eventual winners Hyderabad FC, the Tuskers played a great game in front of a jam-packed Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Diaz became a key player in the two-man forward line along with Alvaro Vasquez. With Vasquez leaving for FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season and Diaz not agreeing with the club, the Blasters will find it difficult to build a fresh attacking combination.

Kerala Blasters FC will have to find a replacement for Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Ivan Vukomanovic's side will be eager to find a fitting replacement for the departing Diaz to bolster their chances in the upcoming season.

With recent signing Apostolis Giannou joining the club, coach Ivan Vukomanovic now needs to find a player who fits the Yellow Tuskers' system and will click with Giannou up front.

