ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters FC rope in former Odisha FC defender Victor Mongil

Earlier today, ISL 2021-22 runners-up Kerala Blasters FC announced the addition of former Odisha FC defender Victor Mongil to the backline for the 2022-23 season.

The Valladolid-born defender featured in 19 games for Odisha FC and was the first choice for former head coach Kiko Ramirez. Playing alongside club captain Hector Rodas, Mongil featured as a more creative defender for the club.

He successfully completed 32.5 passes per game, resulting in a 81% success rate. During his time with the Bhubaneswar-based club, Victor Mongil was also a defensive pillar with three clean sheets to his name and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Under Kiko Ramirez, Odisha FC were more of a counter-attacking side and hence needed the centre-back pairing to be compact and assist the side during the counterattack.

Besides his duties in the backline, Victor Mongil will also look to contribute to Ivan Vukomanovic's side offensively. He is adept at moving the ball smoothly and managed to secure nine passes per game in the opposition's half while playing for his former club.

Kerala Blasters FC yet to figure out Apostolis Giannou's partner for the upcoming season

With two of their previous forwards looking to ply their trade elsewhere, the Yellow Tuskers are yet to figure out a replacement who will be partnering up with their new signing Apostolis Giannou up front.

Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz conjured up a partnership that worked in favor of Ivan Vukomanovic's side last season. But their departure has left the side with a void, and recent signing Giannou will have to work to form a partnership with a new forward.

Meanwhile, with the addition of Victor Mongil, Kerala Blasters FC look solid at the back and will look to repeat their brilliant defensive outings in the season ahead.

