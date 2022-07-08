ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters FC ropes in Greek-Australian striker Apostolos Giannou on a 1-year deal 

Kerala Blasters FC have roped in Greek-Australian striker Apostolos Giannou ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on July 8. The 32-year-old will join the Blasters on a one-year contract from A-League club Macarthur FC.

The 6'1 striker was born in Naousa, Greece but moved to Australia at a young age. He started his footballing career with the youth teams of the Victorian Institute of Sport and South Melbourne before making his professional debut with the Oakleigh Cannons.

Speaking about his new venture with the Yellow Army, Apostolos Giannou said in a press release:

"I’m really excited to be signing for Kerala Blasters. I will put my all for the team to achieve the goals it has for this year."

Soon after, Giannou left Oceania to return to Greece and signed for the first division team Apollon Kalamarias. He then had stints with several Greek first-division teams like Kavala, PAOK, Ethnikos, Panionios, and Asteris Tripoli, recording 38 goals and 15 assists in over 150 appearances.

In 2016, after going through multiple offers, Apostolos Giannou chose Chinese side Guangzhou City FC as his next destination. After two successful seasons in Asia, Giannou signed with AEK Larnaca in Cyprus before returning to Greece when he signed for OFI Crete FC.

The former PAOK center-forward has also previously played in the A-League for Macarthur FC, where he made 21 appearances and scored three goals before joining the Blasters.

Giannou has represented Australia at all youth-team levels. He has also amassed 12 appearances with the Australian senior national team, recording two goals and four assists. He also made one appearance for the Greek national team.

Apostolos Giannou has been a long-time target for Kerala Blasters FC

The Greek became Kerala Blasters' first foreign signing of the summer. He is expected to improve an already potent attacking unit. Speaking of the new signing, the club's sporting director Karolis Skinkys opined:

“I’m very happy Apostolos finally joined Kerala Blasters, he was our target for the last two years. He is a hardworking attacker who fits our style of play. I also like him because he is a player who plays for the team. I wish him the best time in Kerala!"

The Blasters narrowly missed out on the ISL title last season but Ivan Vukomanovic will be hoping to bridge the gaps in the team ahead of the new season.

Apostolos Giannou has been a long-time target for the Kerala-based club and the club will be hoping that the forward can live up to expectations.

