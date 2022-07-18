ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 runners-up Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have acquired the services of Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, the club announced on Monday. The 24-year-old will join the Tuskers on loan from FK Oleksandriya.

Kaliuzhnyi is the Blasters' third foreign signing of the summer transfer window. Earlier, KBFC roped in striker Apostolos Giannou and defender Victor Mongil.

The Ukrainian has played as a defensive midfielder and will give Ivan Vukomanovic's side solidity at the center of the park.

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters



Let's welcome Ukrainian midfielder, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, as he joins us on loan till the end of the season!



The transfer is subject to a medical which will be completed in due course.



#SwagathamIvan #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് A tale of 2 IvansLet's welcome Ukrainian midfielder, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, as he joins us on loan till the end of the season!The transfer is subject to a medical which will be completed in due course. A tale of 2 Ivans 😁👌Let's welcome Ukrainian midfielder, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, as he joins us on loan till the end of the season! 💛The transfer is subject to a medical which will be completed in due course. #SwagathamIvan #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് https://t.co/FxzbXqd9rU

Expressing his elation on joining the Blasters, Kaliuzhnyi said in a club statement on Monday:

"I am excited to join the biggest club in India and very much looking forward to my new challenge. I am beyond excited to meet the famous yellow army and give my all for them and the club."

Meanwhile, the club's sporting director Karolis Skinkys underlined that Ivan is a quality player and will give Kerala Blasters added squad depth, saying:

"I would like to congratulate Ivan for joining our club and express my big happiness that we finally were able to bring him to Kerala. This quality player will be a good reinforcement for our team. I hope Ivan will adapt quickly and showcase all the qualities we know he possesses to excel here."

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and his footballing journey so far

Born in Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian defensive midfielder started his youth career with local side Metalist Kharkiv. However, he soon jumped ship to join national giants Dynamo Kyiv and appeared for them in the UEFA Youth League.

He was loaned out to Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, without making a single appearance for Dynamo Kyiv. Ivan made 27 appearances for Metalist in his first season before being loaned out to Rukh Lviv. At Rukh, he made 32 appearances and scored two goals. The 24-year-old will bring a lot of explosiveness and solidity to the midfield, owing to his workrate.

However, in February 2021, he was roped in by FK Oleksandriya, where he continued his good form with the club, contributing four assists and two goals in 23 appearances. Furthermore, Ivan also had a brief loan stint with Iceland's top division side Keflavik IF. But he's once again been sent on loan to Kerala Blasters ahead of the upcoming season.

The central midfielder has played 100 matches in his career, providing four assists and six goals. He could pair up with either Jeakson Singh or Puitea in the middle of the park.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far