ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC add Bhaskar Roy to their coterie of custodians

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC have roped in goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, the club announced on Friday (July 22). The 28-year-old joins the Islanders on a two-year contract until May 2024.

Hailing from Basunia Para in West Bengal, Roy won the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 I-League for Rajasthan United FC.

He kept eight clean sheets and made the highest number of saves (44 saves in 17 matches) for the side in the I-League 2022-23 campaign.

Upon completing all the formalities of his deal, Bhaskar said on Mumbai's official website:

“It's a big day for me and my family. It’s a culmination of my hard work and my efforts to play at the highest possible level, and representing a massive club like Mumbai City is a great honor for me. I am grateful for the faith the club has shown in me."

He added:

I’m eager to show my capabilities and a chance to work with my fellow talented teammates is something I’m cherishing. It’s a big opportunity for me and I’m ready to give my absolute best to make it count.”

Mumbai City FC's head coach positive about Bhaskar Roy's addition

Sharing his excitement over Bhaskar Roy's acquisition, Mumbai City FC's head coach Des Buckingham stated that the Bengal goalkeeper will add value to the squad.

Buckingham said:

"Bhaskar is a very talented goalkeeper and after being voted the best in the I-League last season I’m pleased to be able to add him to our team. He will add value to our goalkeeping department and his qualities will complement our existing two young and exciting goalkeepers.

"I look forward to working closely with Bhaskar and working together towards our targets for this season."

The goalkeeper developed himself at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Kolkata and went on to represent the Indian Navy, KFA Southern Samity, and Services Football Team, winning consecutive Santosh Trophy titles with Services in 2015 and 2016.

The following season, Bhaskar moved to I-League side Minerva Punjab, where he spent three seasons. He featured in the AFC Champions League Qualification stage and the AFC Cup in 2019. He was also part of Minerva Punjab’s maiden I-League title-winning squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far