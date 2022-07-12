ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC agree on season-long loan extension for Vinit Rai

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC confirmed that the club has agreed to extend the loan spell of midfielder Vinit Rai for another season on Tuesday (July 12). The 24-year-old midfielder will continue with the Islanders until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Assamese midfielder joined from fellow ISL outfit Odisha FC on loan in January 2022 and bagged 10 appearances for the Islanders in the 2021-22 ISL season.

A Tata Football Academy graduate, Vinit's journey in the ISL started in 2016. The midfielder has featured in a total of 79 matches so far, playing for Kerala Blasters FC, the now-defunct Delhi Dynamos FC and Odisha FC.

Speaking about the extension, Vinit Rai said in a press release:

“The last six months of my career with Mumbai City were an important part of my learning curve as a footballer and I am pleased to add another season to my time with the club that has helped me grow. Being able to work with some of the finest players in the league and to be able to play at the highest level in Asia has given me plenty to build on in my first full season with Mumbai City.”

Mumbai City FC's head coach positive about Vinit Rai's inclusion in the squad for the season

Head coach Des Buckingham shared his enthusiasm on extending Vinit Rai's loan deal with the club. Speaking about the same, the Mumbai City FC gaffer said:

"I’m pleased that we are able to secure Vinit with us for another season. He brings balance and other qualities to our midfield that will be very important for the team. Having joined us midway through last season, Vinit settled into the group quickly and has already demonstrated how important he can be for us, especially during our AFC Champions League campaign.

"He has exceptional personal qualities and I am confident he will have a really positive impact on and off the pitch in his time here with us at Mumbai City.”

Vinit Rai was also part of the club’s historic debut and second-place group stage finish in the 2022 AFC Champions League. He featured in five of Mumbai City FC's six games at Asia’s premier club competition earlier in April and played a significant role in midfield.

