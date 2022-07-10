Mumbai City FC rope in Rostyn Griffiths from A-League side Melbourne City FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC announced the arrival of A-League defender Rostyn Griffiths on Sunday from sister club Melbourne City FC.

The veteran defender is the Islanders' first Asian signing of the 2022-23 campaign. He will be an integral part of Des Buckingham's plans for the season ahead.

Griffiths, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, started his footballing career with the youth setup of Australian side Perth RedStar F.C. before he moved to Blackburn Rovers in England.

However, the defender was unable to make a senior team appearance for the English side. He joined Scottish outfit Gretna F.C. on loan in 2008 and made his senior team debut against Hearts F.C.

The Australian defender spent the majority of his career plying his trade in Australia with a few spells outside the country. He spent two seasons with Chinese outfit Guangzhou City FC before moving back to Australia in 2014. He spent a season in Europe with Dutch side Roda JC during the 2015-16 season but failed to get game-time, forcing him to leave the club after a season.

He rejoined Perth Glory in 2017 for a second stint, signing a two-year deal with the club and was announced as the captain of the side. Following a season with Perth Glory, he signed with Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent for a season and left them in 2018 citing family reasons.

In 2018, Rostyn Griffiths joined Melbourne City FC on a two-year deal and stayed with the club till 2022, before making a move to India to play for Mumbai City FC.

Rostyn Griffiths' versatility could prove to be vital for Mumbai City FC

Rostyn Griffiths being a centre-back can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder, making him a replacement for Ahmed Jahouh on a few occasions. He can also play as a partner to Jahouh in the double-pivot used by Mumbai City FC.

They finished fifth last season in the ISL with 31 points from 20 games. Mumbai City FC will look up their game this year and eye the prestigious trophy.

