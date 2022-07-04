Mumbai City FC rope in Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC announced on Monday that they have completed the transfer of wing-back Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters FC. The fee is yet to be disclosed by both parties.

The youngster featured for the Yellow Tuskers as a left-back after skipper Jessel Carneiro was sidelined with a shoulder injury last season. The young defender played for Ivan Vukomanovic's side in eight matches, among which he started on five occasions.

His debut for the Blasters came earlier this year, when the side took on Hyderabad FC and sneaked away with a 1-0 win. He picked up the Player of the Match award in the match against Chennaiyin FC when the Kerala side secured a three-goal win.

Stalin was an integral part of the Indian national team that participated in the U17 World Cup at home in 2017. On October 9, 2017, he provided an assist for Jeakson Singh's header against Colombia, which was India's first ever goal in a FIFA tournament against the Latin American side.

After the tournament, he continued to play for AIFF's Developmental side, the Indian Arrows, and made his debut against Chennai City FC in their opening game of the season.

Mumbai City FC bolster defense with Sanjeev Stalin's signing

The former Indian Arrows defender is expected to play a crucial role in the four-man backline employed by Des Buckingham. He could serve as a replacement for Amey Ranawade on certain occasions if the latter is sidelined with an injury or out with a suspension.

Mumbai City FC are steadily shaping up as a side that is ready to play Desmond-ball in the upcoming season and find a way to climb back up after finishing fifth last season.

