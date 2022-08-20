ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC rope in Emil Benny ahead of 2022-23 season

NorthEast United FC announced the acquisition of Gokulam Kerala FC midfielder Emil Benny earlier today (August 20). The former Malabarian star will be seen in the red colors of the Highlanders in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Wayanad-born midfielder starred in Gokulam Kerala FC's I-League winning squads in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Under former gaffer Vincenzo Annese, the 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder rose to fame in his first season with the senior team. He was also adjudged the Emerging Player of the League that season.

Usually deployed on the right side of a midfield three under Annese, Benny was was an important player in Gokulam Kerala FC's title defense in the 2021-22 campaign.

Under newly appointed NorthEast United FC gaffer Marco Balbul, Benny could play a similar role or might be shifted to the flanks due to his pace and ball-carrying abilities. The Highlanders announced the appointment of the former Maccabi Haifa manager on August 11.

Benny is intelligent, both on and off the ball. His lung-bursting runs up and down the pitch for the full length of the game helped his former side during transitions.

The midfielder will join Jithin MS at NorthEast United FC, who was the midfielder's teammate at Gokulam Kerala FC. The two midfielders will be expected to wreak havoc on defenders in the upcoming ISL season.

NorthEast United FC late to the transfer window party

Most of the ISL outfits have finished revamping their squad ahead of the new campaign, with the exception of East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC.

However, with the acquisitions of former Gokulam Kerala FC midfielders Emil Benny and Jithin MS, the Highlanders seem to be back in business ahead of the new season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar