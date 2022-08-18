ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC rope in midfielder Jithin MS

Days after announcing their new head coach, NorthEast United FC have acquired the services of former Gokulam Kerala FC midfielder Jithin MS, the club revealed through their social media handles on Thursday (August 18).

The 24-year-old was a pivotal part of the Malabarians' consecutive I-League triumphs in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The Kerala-born player has been a dynamic midfielder for Gokulam Kerala. He is proactive and creative in possession and has also been an aggressive ball-winner for the side.

Jithin scored four goals and provided two assists in the I-League 2021-22 season. The youngster was also adjudged the Best Midfielder of the I-League in the same campaign.

In Gokulam Kerala FC's first-ever AFC Cup campaign, Jithin scored in the iconic 4-2 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening game. Not just a goalscorer and a provider, Jithin can be an important player for NorthEast United FC when the team transitions from defense to attack.

Other than a brief spell with Ozone FC in Bengaluru, Jithin has spent most of his footballing career in Kerala. He started out with FC Kerala before moving to the reserve team of Kerala Blasters FC. In 2019, Gokulam Kerala roped in Jithin from the Blasters.

NorthEast United FC's summer transfer window could be ruined by the ongoing FIFA ban

International football governing body FIFA has suspended the AIFF for 'undue influence from third parties'. Although the implications of the ban are complicated, there are some immediate effects on club football.

As long as the ban prevails, Indian football clubs will not be able to register foreign players. However, foreign players who have already been registered can continue playing for their clubs.

For a side like NorthEast United FC, who have been rather quiet in the ongoing transfer window, the ban brings a new set of challenges. Unlike other ISL clubs, who have already registered their foreign signings, NEUFC are yet to sign any international players.

The Highlanders will be hoping for the ban to be revoked immediately so they can strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

