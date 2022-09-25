ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC sign Aaron Evans to bolster their defensive unit

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC have been active in their announcements lately. The Highlanders took to their social media handles to announce the signing of Australian defender Aaron Evans for the 2022-23 season.

Aaron Evans is the club's Asian signing for the 2022-23 season. The 27-year-old will join Jon Gaztanaga, Michael Jakobsen, Matt Derbyshire and Romain Philippoteaux in the club's pursuit of glory. Evans, who started his career at the age of 16, playing for Canberra City FC in 2011, is also the most capped foreign player in Indonesia's Liga 1 history.

Evans spent most of his career playing outside Australia. Canberra City FC is the only Australian outfit where the defender has featured during his senior football career. He spent 3 seasons with the club from 2011-14 and then moved abroad to join Hong Kong Premier League side Tai Po.

In 2015, he joined Thailand's AIS Regional League Division 2 side Kamphaengphet FC, where he played for a year before moving to Laos. Evans joined Lanexang United FC in the Laotian Football League. The 27-year old defender then joined Indonesian side Barito Putera in 2017 and has since played for various clubs across the country.

Evans is a strong defender with the ability to block the opposition's passing lanes. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet and will help the Highlanders in their build-up to play. The Australian defender also possesses good aerial ability and is able to utilize himself in both offensive and defensive phases.

NorthEast United FC keen on retaining top-team status in the upcoming season

NorthEast United FC have been a consistent side in the league but have seen lows in their previous outing. The club will be looking to undo the mishaps from last season.

