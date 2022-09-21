ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC ropes in French midfielder Romain Philippoteaux ahead of 2022-23 season

Earlier today on Wednesday (September 21), Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC announced that the club has roped in French midfielder Romain Philippoteaux ahead of the 2022-23 season. He is the fourth foreign player to have joined the Highlanders for the upcoming ISL season.

Philippoteaux started his professional career with French fourth-tier outfit Le Pontet. After a year with the Championnat National 2 side, he moved to Ligue 2 club Dijon, with whom he spent two seasons. In Dijon, Philippoteaux bagged 16 goals in 72 appearances for the club, securing a move to Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Since joining Lorient in 2014, Romain Philippoteaux has spent eight seasons in top-flight football, playing for various clubs across France. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the player was loaned out to his former side Dijon in Ligue 2.

Philippoteaux is a versatile midfielder with loads of flair and trickery in his arsenal. The French footballer can be deployed as a central midfielder, a playmaker and also as a winger. His addition to the NorthEast United FC squad could bring options to head coach Marco Balbul, who will have a point to prove in his first season in India.

The 34-year old midfielder will join Matt Derbyshire, Michael Jakobsen and Jon Gaztanaga in helping the club reach new heights in the 2022-23 season.

NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul building squad with a mix of experience and youth

Marco Balbul, newly appointed head coach of the Highlanders, is seemingly building a squad around experienced European names along with young Indian talent. In the upcoming season, the Israeli manager will be facing the tough task of finding his tone in the ISL amongst other sides who are far more tried and tested.

But with history on their side, NorthEast United FC can be expected to pull off a few upsets over the course of the season. They finished a disappointing 10th last season, and will look to improve upon their performances.

