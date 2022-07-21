ISL Transfer News: Odei Onaindia joins Hyderabad FC ahead of 2022-23 season

Reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC announced the signing of their former centre-back Odei Onaindia on Thursday (July 21). The 32-year-old Spanish centre-back rejoined the club after a brief spell away from the Nizams.

Onaindia featured for Manolo Marquez's outfit in the 2020-21 season when the side failed to make it to the playoffs. The Lekeitio-born centre-back was an important part of Nizam's defense, pairing up with Chinglensana Singh.

A valuable asset in the build-up play, Onaindia recorded a total of 770 passes in the 20 games he featured in.

The former Athletic Bilbao B team defender spent a season with Spanish Segunda Division outfit Club Deportivo Mirandes before making his way back to the ISL.

Starting his career at Club Deportiva Basconia in the Tercera Division of Spain, the calm and composed centre-back rose through the ranks steadily. He would make a name for himself in the Segunda and Tercera divisions of the Spanish Football League.

Odei Onaindia's inclusion in the Nizams' setup signals a tactical improvisation from the coach, who is looking to mix it up with the type of players available to him. Onaindia's composure at the back with and without the ball will serve as a huge asset to the side who work on unpredictability to unsettle their opponents.

Hyderabad FC catching up with other ISL sides

In the ongoing transfer window, where most teams have opted for big-name signings, the Nizams have kept it rather quiet with the team-building process.

The defending champions have looked to promote younger names when it comes to Indian players and has mixed them up with decent foreign players

Recent signings Manoj Mohammad and Alex Saaji are yet to shine for Manolo Marquez's side. Their addition to the first team bolsters the side's chances of an exciting title defense.

