Odisha FC acquire the services of Osama Malik

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC announced the signing of Australian player Osama Malik on Monday.

Originally a defensive midfielder, Malik can also be utilized as a centre-back and a full-back. He has had previous spells in the Hyundai A-League with Adelaide United, North Queensland Fury, Melbourne City, and most recently, Perth Glory.

The former Australian U20 international also had some overseas experience with his spell with Saudi Arabian club Al-Batin. Having played his junior football with Croydon Kings, West Adelaide, and Adelaide Raiders, Malik joined Adelaide United in 2008.

A year later, he joined North Queensland Fury (now defunct) and spent two seasons with them ahead of a return to his native Adelaide in 2011. Malik duly became a first-team mainstay for the Reds, helping them take out the 2013-14 Premiership and claim the 2014 FFA Cup.

Following a 2016 move to Melbourne City, he once again became a regular starter and went on to claim another FFA Cup winners’ medal.

The local Adelaide product received his big break when he was selected in the Reds’ inaugural National Youth League squad at the age of 17 after being signed by the local South Australian club Raiders.

Fine performances in the Reds’ Youth Team led to Ozzie joining United’s senior squad for the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, where he made his senior debut appearance in a 13-minute cameo against J-League giants Gamba Osaka.

Odisha FC will look to repeat last season's heroics again

Odisha FC showed some improvement last season, finishing seventh in the table. The return of former gaffer Josep Gombau as head coach will have a significant impact on the club.

Both the club and the head coach are familiar with each other and will look to fire themselves into a better position in the upcoming season.

