ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC rope in Amrinder Singh to bolster their goalkeeping squad

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC took to social media on Friday to announce the signing of former ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. The custodian recently terminated his contract with the Kolkata giants and has since been a free agent.

Signing Amrinder Singh just before the ISL is more of a statement from the Kalinga Warriors. The 29-year-old goalkeeper rose to fame during his stint with Mumbai City FC, bagging a double in the 2020-21 season (League Winners Shield and ISL Trophy). Amrinder was pivotal to Sergio Lobera's double-winning campaign, aiding the team in both the defensive and offensive phases.

He went on to join fellow ISL outfit ATK Mohun Bagan the following season. However, after a disappointing start to the season which saw head coach Antonio Lopez Habas leave, the team struggled to put points on the table.

Under new boss Juan Ferrando, the Mariners showed improvement but Amrinder's form was questioned as the custodian failed to pick up his form. Despite finishing amongst the top four teams, Singh steadily kept losing his place in the ATK Mohun Bagan line-up.

When the Green and Maroon Brigade announced their team for the 2022 Durand Cup, Amrinder Singh's name was missing, fueling the chances of his departure.

With a deal now confirmed with the Juggernauts, Amrinder will hope to do his best to revive his old form and guide the team to an even better finish.

Odisha FC now have a strong group of custodians

With Singh joining the Juggernauts, head coach Josep Gombau will have a strong group of goalkeepers to choose from. Amrinder will compete against Niraj Kumar as well as Lalthuammawia Ralte for a place in the starting line-up.

Given his experience, Amrinder could become the first-choice keeper for the Kalinga Warriors as Odisha FC set their sights on winning the ISL title for the first time.

