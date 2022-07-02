Odisha FC rope in Diego Mauricio for a second spell

Odisha FC have signed Diego Mauricio for a second spell at the club as Josep Gombau's team look to bounce back after another underwhelming ISL season.

Mauricio had a decent campaign in 2021-22 playing for Mumbai City FC. He joined the Islanders during the January transfer window, replacing Ygor Catatau, and bagged three goals in the second half of the campaign. He also played a key role in the Islanders' debut AFC Champions League campaign, netting once from the spot and once from open play.

Diego was a key component in the attack during his previous stint with the Juggernauts. In his 20 appearances for the club, he was in the starting line-up for 17 games, netting 12 times and setting up his teammates twice.

Along with a poacher's sense inside the opposition's box, Mauricio brings along a strong physical presence that allows him to hold the ball and aid the progression of his team's attacks. He is also renowned for his trickery and the ability to carve out goal-scoring opportunities.

Despite finishing seventh last season, it was an improvement from the 11th place finish for Odisha FC in the 2020-21 season. The club will be looking to build on that, hoping to finish in a play-off spot this time around.

Odisha FC are preparing well for the upcoming season

Post last season, the Juggernauts have looked ambitious in every department in the build-up to the new season. With the former gaffer back at the helm, the Juggernauts have also brought back two of their former players to get things going.

With a few more signings in key areas, the club will be ready to step onto the field to challenge for honors in the 2022-23 campaign.

