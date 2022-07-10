ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC sign custodian Lalthuammawia Ralte on a 2-year deal

Odisha FC have acquired the services of veteran goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte on a two-year deal, the club announced on Sunday, July 10. The 29-year-old is expected to contest for the numero uno spot alongside Kamaljit Singh, Antonio D'Silva, and Ravi Kumar.

The Mizoram-born player was with RoundGlass Punjab FC in the recently-concluded I-League season. Ralte was the starting shot-stopper for the Warriors in the initial games, but fell out of favor midway through the season. Jaspreet Singh replaced him between the sticks thereafter.

However, Mawia has plenty of Indian Super League experience under his belt and could be a valuable second-choice option.

Lalthuammawia Ralte's experience will be vital for Odisha FC backline

He started his footballing career at Shillong Lajong FC when he signed with the newly-promoted I-League club in 2011. In the same year, he helped the club reach the semi-finals of the Federation Cup against Salgaocar.

After making over 40 appearances for the Meghalaya-based side, Ralte emerged as one of the most sought-after goalkeeping talents in the country. In 2014, he joined Bengaluru FC, who were still plying their trade in the I-League.

The glovesman had an instant impact as he propelled the Blues to an I-League title and then represented the club during their AFC Cup run the very next season. Ralte made his AFC Champions League debut against Johor Darul Ta'zim at Larkin Stadium Malaysia.

Later in his career, Ralte got his first taste of the Indian Super League when he was drafted by the NorthEast United FC in 2015. Since then, he has jumped ships multiple times, joining FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and even East Bengal.

He returned to Bengaluru FC in the summer of 2020, before being roped in by RoundGlass Punjab the following season.

Ralte's addition will certainly boost the Odisha FC backline. As mentioned earlier, he has played in domestic leagues across various levels and even in AFC club competitions. If called upon, Lalthuammawia Ralte can be expected to reward the trust of his suitors.

