Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on a season-long loan

ISL outfit Odisha FC announced on Sunday that they have acquired the services of Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes on a season-long loan.

The Islanders' midfielder is expected to bring versatility to the middle of the park. Fernandes has been part of the midfield trio under former boss Sergio Lobera, playing on the right side. Last season, he featured on the flanks on a few occasions.

The central midfielder won the Sikkim Governors Gold Cup and finished runners-up in the Federation Cup, Calcutta Football League (CFL), and the I-League, all in his first year at Mohun Bagan in the 2016-17 season. He then returned to Mumbai to represent the Islanders in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2018.

However, the midfielder has featured less under Des Buckingham, appearing 16 times with only six starts in the 2021-22 season.

Odisha FC will shape up under former gaffer Josep Gombau in the upcoming season and Fernandes' experience will play a vital role in the gaffer's plans.

With the Juggernauts aiming to finish higher than last season, Fernandes' inclusion in the side can make a huge difference.

Raynier Fernandes' records in ISL

Fernandes made his Hero ISL debut with Mumbai City FC in the 2018-19 campaign and was the breakout star for the Islanders, making 17 appearances in midfield. He had two goals and one assist to show for his efforts.

After making 16 appearances in Hero ISL 2019-20, the India international signed a contract extension with the Islanders and went on to play 21 matches in their trophy-winning campaign in 2020-21.

Raynier went on to win the ISL trophy and the League Shield with the Islanders, securing a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage.

