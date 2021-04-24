ISL Transfers: ATK Mohun Bagan's Marcelinho signs for Brazilian club EC Taubate

Marcelinho, who previously represented 2020-21 ISL runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan, has signed for Brazilian club EC Taubate for the remainder of the season. The latter made the announcement through their social media handles.

The Brazilian player signed for Odisha FC at the beginning of the previous season's ISL. However, his differences with coach Stuart Baxter resulted in him being relegated to the bench. ATK Mohun Bagan grabbed the opportunity with both hands and signed him on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

Marcelinho played 6 matches for the Mariners in the 2020-21 ISL season and scored two goals for them. Taubate play in the Campeonato Paulista Série A2 — the second tier of the São Paulo state football league.

Ao ataque! Taubaté acerta contratação do atacante Marcelo Leite, que vem com muita experiência de gols no futebol internacional para ajudar na briga pelo acesso! Leia mais: https://t.co/Ch4vehrphN#VamoSubirBurro #OrgulhoDeSerTaubaté pic.twitter.com/fYEIbx21ZZ — EC Taubaté (@ectaubate) April 23, 2021

Marcelinho has been training with the club since last week and completed the formalities on Friday.

"I really appreciate the people who want to count on me, with my football. My season is over now, so Taubaté's willingness to count on me made me want to be here. I'm close to home, I met my teammates, and am now available for the coach for game after game, as he sees fit," Marcelinho was quoted as saying to Taubate's official website.

Marcelinho has been one of the most in-demand foreigners in the ISL

Marcelinho made a huge impact for ATK Mohun Bagan in last season's ISL despite playing just six matches (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Marcelinho began his professional career by playing for the likes of Atletico Madrid B and Getafe B. After a nomadic journey across Greece, Italy, and UAE, he stepped foot in India in 2016, signing for ISL club Delhi Dynamos.

Marcelinho took everyone by surprise with his sublime striking skills as he won the Golden Boot award in his debut ISL season. Thereafter, he also represented FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC.

Marcelinho has scored a total of 33 goals in 79 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) and fans would be eagerly waiting for his return in the next season.