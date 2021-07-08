ISL Transfers: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a 5-year-deal 

2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan have signed French-Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous from winners Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal. Boumous follows in the footsteps of Amrinder Singh, who left the Islanders to join the Mariners.

"ATTENTION ALL MARINERS! The flight has arrived an hour ahead of the schedule! We are delighted to announce that Hugo Boumous is now a Mariner," ATK Mohun Bagan wrote on their social media handles.

ATTENTION ALL #MARINERS! 📢



The flight has arrived an hour ahead of schedule! 🤩



We are delighted to announce that Hugo Boumous is now a Mariner! 💚❤️

Boumous arrived in India in 2018 when he signed for FC Goa. He won the 2019-20 League Winners' Shield and the 2019 Super Cup with the Gaurs. Mumbai City FC took note of his talent and paid a transfer fee to their neighbors to get his signature.

ATK Mohun Bagan also paid a hefty transfer fee to Mumbai City FC to bring him on board, with the amount exceeding INR 1.75 crore, sources revealed to Sportskeeda. The Mariners chased Boumous last season as well, but the Islanders came up with a more lucrative deal.

What is ATK Mohun Bagan's transfer strategy for the upcoming ISL season?

ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of Hugo Boumous the same day as Edu Garcia departed

Hugo Boumous becomes the second foreign signing for ATK Mohun Bagan after the Kolkata-based side brought Joni Kauko onboard. Kauko made three substitute appearances for Finland in the ongoing EURO 2020 tournament.

We bid farewell to one of our leaders, the inspirational Edu Garcia! 🙌

Our Midfield Magician gave his all in the Green & Maroon jersey and for that, we say #GraciasEdu! 💚❤️

Meanwhile, Edu Garcia and Javi Hernandez have left ATK Mohun Bagan. Among the confirmed domestic arrivals are Amrinder, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri and Ashutosh Mehta.

ATK Mohun Bagan are known for going all out in the transfer market. Last season, they grabbed Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri after it was learnt that they were leaving Kerala Blasters.

The club went agonizingly close to lifting the ISL trophy only to lose 1-2 to Mumbai City FC in the final. With Boumous' arrival, it remains to be seen if ATK Mohun Bagan can bag the top honors this time.

