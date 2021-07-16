ISL Transfers: FC Goa's James Donachie signs for A-League club Sydney FC

FC Goa defender James Donachie, who represented the club in last season's Indian Super League (ISL) and AFC Champions League, will don the colors of A-League club Sydney FC for the upcoming season. The Queensland-born defender has signed a one-year contract with the club.

Donachie began his A-League career with Brisbane Roar in 2010, where he made a total of 62 appearances over six years. He had stints with Melbourne Victory alongside Korean club Jeonnam Dragons before signing a deal with the Newcastle Jets in 2020.

However, Donachie was loaned to FC Goa in the ISL for the 2020-21 season. The Aussie centre-back made 23 appearances for the Gaurs last season and helped them reach the ISL semi-finals. FC Goa also finished third in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League with three draws to their name.

"I am delighted to be signing for Sydney FC and cannot wait to get underway for the new season. It is an extremely exciting time for this competition and to be joining a club with a winning culture and tradition is great for me. I know quite a few of the boys already, so I am sure I will have no problems settling in, and I look forward to adding to this club's incredible list of success," Donachie was quoted as saying to Sydney FC's official website after signing the contract.

What's next for FC Goa in the transfer market?

Glan Martins scored a thunderous goal for FC Goa in the ISL last season" height="533" width="800" /> Glan Martins scored a thunderous goal for FC Goa in the ISL last season

FC Goa have remained relatively quiet in the transfer market compared to other ISL clubs so far. Aaren D'Silva has left the Gaurs to sign for Hyderabad FC while Glan Martins has signed a three-year new contract with the club.

Martins initially represented ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL last season before joining his new club in the January transfer window.

FC Goa usually don't make a huge splash in the transfer market when it comes to domestic signings. They are known for promoting local players from their reserve side and often bringing Goa Premier League footballers onboard.

