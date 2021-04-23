ISL Transfers: Laxmikant Kattimani pens a contract extension with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani has penned a year-long contract extension with the ISL club. The Nizams made the announcement via their social media handles on Friday.

Laxmikant Kattimani is a veteran of the Indian football circuit, having represented top-tier clubs in the nation for over a decade. He began his senior professional career with Vasco SC in the I-League before switching to Dempo. Kattimani has also played for FC Goa and I-League club Mumbai FC in the past.

In his previous season with Hyderabad FC, the 31-year-old played 14 matches and conceded only 12 goals. Kattimani made 26 saves and kept 6 clean sheets for his side. However, his efforts went in vain as the club finished fifth in the points table, narrowly missing out on the ISL playoffs.

"I have now spent two years with the club and I am really happy here. I know the club and the people involved pretty well and it was an easy decision for me to extend my time with Hyderabad FC," Kattimani was quoted as saying on Hyderabad FC's official website.

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez delighted with Laxmikant Kattimani penning an extension

Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani in action against Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri in an ISL match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Although the club failed to qualify for the playoffs, Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez was rewarded with an extension. That means Kattimani will get an opportunity to play under the same coach for another season.

“He is a very good keeper. He is not just good with his shot-stopping but is also very calm with his feet. He is confident playing out from the back and is a really good fit for our system,” Manolo said on Kattimani.

Having finished in the last position a year ago, Hyderabad FC did a commendable job by ending the 2020-21 season of ISL in fifth position. Kattimani was astute in between the sticks and that played a major role in the team's turnaround.