ISL Transfers: Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre rejoins A-League club Sydney FC

Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre has rejoined A-League club Sydney FC for the ongoing season. The Englishman represented the Islanders during the 2020-21 season on loan and helped them clinch the title by scoring 11 goals in 20 matches.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera deployed Adam le Fondre as a central striker and on the right-wing as per the club's requirements. His partnership with the likes of Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, and Bartholomew Ogbeche upfront wreaked havoc for the opposition.

Adam le Fondre was contracted to Sydney FC when he penned the deal with Mumbai City FC and will be returning to his parent club. They are currently placed fourth in the A-League points table with 27 points from 17 matches.

"This club and this city had an enormous impact on me and my family during my time here and I'm so pleased to be coming back. It's like I'm coming home and to know I have signed for even longer than last time is a fantastic feeling. I’ve watched all of our games this season and the boys have been doing well. I’m looking forward to helping them step it up again and we’ll be firing on all cylinders in the back half of the season," Le Fondre was quoted as saying to Sydney FC's official website after the signing.

Sydney FC coach delighted with Adam le Fondre's signing

Adam le Fondre rejoices in his Sydney FC days (Image Courtesy: Sydney FC official website)

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica was delighted with Le Fondre continuing his association with the club.

"Adam did a fantastic job for us over the last two years and I’ve no doubt he will do it again. He will give us another huge threat up front, on top of the fabulous players we already have here. It will be one more thing for the opposition defenders to worry about. I’m looking forward to watching how he works with our other strikers and it’s going to make the race for the club’s Golden Boot even more interesting," Corica said.

Le Fondre has a glorious history with Sydney FC as he has scored 45 goals in 68 appearances for them in the past. It remains to be seen whether he can continue his goal-scoring spree in the A-League to help the club win silverware.