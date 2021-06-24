ISL Transfers: NorthEast United FC's Luis Machado signs for newly promoted Polish club Radomiak

NorthEast United FC winger Luis Machado has signed for newly promoted Polish club Radomiak. The 28-year-old scored 7 goals and bagged 2 assists for the Highlanders in the 2020-21 ISL season, helping them reach the semi-finals for the second time.

Machado began his professional career in 2009 playing for USC Paredes in the Portuguese fourth division. He slowly climbed his way up and saw himself playing in the top tier of Portugal football in 2015 with CD Tondela.

Before joining NorthEast United FC, Machado played for Moreirense FC in the Primeira Liga.

Machado's ability to dribble past players and score goals from both the wings turned out to be pivotal for NorthEast United FC. He also combined well with Federico Gallego upfront.

"(I am) very happy with the journey, which culminated with the team going to the semi-finals of the ISL champion(ship) play-off and at the individual level it couldn't have been better: 7 goals, 3 (2) assists, 1 MVP, 1 key pass of the game and NEUFC's top scorer at the time," Machado wrote on his Instagram account.

'I would like to thank all the fans,' says NorthEast United FC winger Luis Machado

Luis Machado in action for NorthEast United FC against ATK Mohun Bagan in the last season of ISL

Although the entire 2020-21 season of ISL was played behind closed doors, Machado was showered with praise on social media.

"I would like to thank all the fans who were amazing and tireless throughout the season, your support was essential and for that to all of you, my sincere thanks!" Machado further added.

NorthEast United FC usually begin late when it comes to foreign signings and this season seems to be no different. Their Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot has signed for third division club RFC Liege in his native country.

The next ISL season is likely to begin in November 2021 and will feature only four foreign players on the field.

