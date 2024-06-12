ISL: Valpuia pens multi-year extension at Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have extended the contract of 24-year-old defender Valpuia. The contract extension will see the youngster stay at the Islanders until the end of the 2026-27 season. Valpuia, who got into the limelight during his tenure at Aizawl FC, initially signed for Mumbai City FC in 2019, after the scouts recognised his potential.

After penning the long-term contract extension, Valpuia said:

“I am delighted to extend my stay with the club for the next three years. The club has played an instrumental role in my growth, both as a person and a player. The staff, teammates, and coaches have consistently helped me improve my game and shown unwavering trust in my abilities. I am excited and motivated to contribute even more to the club during my extended stay.”

Trending

Valpuia clocked 655 minutes across 12 ISL appearances last term with the Islanders. He is a versatile defender who mainly plays as a center-back. But, in order to help the team, Petr Kratky used him more as a right-back during the previous Indian Super League season.

Commenting on the defender's decision to stay at the club, head coach Petr Kratky said:

“Valpuia is one of the best talents at our club. He dedicates a significant amount of time to training and developing his skills, and I am consistently impressed with his performance on the field. His commitment to improvement and his work ethic are commendable. I am thrilled that he has chosen to extend his stay with us, as I am confident his contributions will be crucial in helping us achieve our goals.”

Mumbai City FC need a revamp

Post the completion of the 2023-24 season, many players have left Mumbai City FC to sign for other clubs. Some of these names are skipper Rahul Bheke, midfielder Alberto Noguera and forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz. However, a positive news emerged a few days back when Tiri finally penned a contract extension at the club.

Mumbai City FC, who are the reigning ISL Trophy winners, missed out on the ISL Shield on the final matchday of the previous season. Kratky, who took charge mid-season after Des Buckingham's departure to Oxford United, instilled hope and a fighting spirit among the young Indian players and Valpuia stands out as one of them.

In the upcoming season, the Islanders would aim to recapture the ISL Shield and also defend their ISL Trophy from others.