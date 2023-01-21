"It is always a tough game against FC Goa" - Ivan Vukomanovic previews Kerala Blasters' ISL 2022-23 trip to Fatorda

Kerala Blasters will face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in their 14th Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Sunday (January 22).

Kerala Blasters, who are third in the ISL table, go into the game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Mumbai City FC. They will be determined to return to winning ways when they face the Gaurs.

The Yellow Army earned a 3-1 victory when the two sides met in Kochi earlier in the season.

Looking ahead to Sunday's match, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic explained that FC Goa have improved since they last crossed swords. He said:

"I think that FC Goa are one of the best teams in the last couple of years, always showing the best football style with possession with quality players who can make a difference.

"I think both teams, FC Goa and us, have evolved through this period [since the match in Kochi] because, after a couple of games, you change the way you approach the games."

The Serbian added:

"Now, we're both in the top six, we're fighting for a [playoff] spot. I think we'll have a good game where both teams would like to play for a victory. So, again, FC Goa are, with reason, always at the top, playing nice football with players who can make a difference.

"I think throughout the season you evolve. You start the season with one approach, there are different dynamics. Now, after 13 games, things change, the approach changes. You're looking at how to get points."

Vukomanovic also stated that he expects a tough match against FC Goa on Sunday:

"Again, it'll be a tough game. For us, it is always a tough game against FC Goa. We saw that last year as well. I think we played two draws, especially the cracker at the end, the 4-4 draw.

"I expect nothing but the same thing tomorrow, both teams wanting to fight, wanting to win, wanting to score goals. So, let's hope for a good game."

Asked how tough he thinks it will be to play in front of FC Goa fans at Fatorda, Vukomanovic replied:

"There is one thing as a football player, when you are close to the game and you know there will be a [good attendance] and there will be people around, of course, it gives you a kind of extra motivation, playing home or away, it always gives you motivation.

"Many players, they like playing in front of huge crowds, but there is one funny thing, as a former player, the moment the game starts, you're not aware anymore of what is happening around you."

The 45-year-old tactician added:

"As a player, you're focused on the things going on on the pitch and all the things happening around you in the stands, you're not even conscious. After the game, when the adrenaline comes down, you say as a player, 'Wow, what was that?'

"The players, every one of them has their own preparation for a football game. So, it's always nice [to play in front of fans]. Last year's experience was awful because we were playing in empty stadiums."

The Kerala Blasters boss insisted that he is looking forward to the match at Fatorda. He said:

"This year, it's completely different. With the home and away games, it's completely different. It gives you something extra. Of course, everybody knows that FC Goa have huge support and, of course, we all must enjoy and be glad in these kinds of events.

"So, as a coach and as players as well, tomorrow, it's nice. I hope to see a good game tomorrow."

Kerala Blasters' last match at Fatorda was their devastating loss to Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2021-22 final. Looking back at the game, Vukomanovic explained:

"When you speak with your friends and family and you think about memories of the past in football, of course, you speak about those moments, but, as a football coach and player, you move on, you go further, you look into the fixture, you look forward to the next fixture.

"These are memories, reaching last year's final when no one expected us to be there. It was a nice way. Again, we spent six months in Goa, it was a pleasant period. We reached something."

However, he stressed the need for the Blasters to move on from last year's setback. He stated:

"So, this year, we are in another mood and again with good objectives. But, it didn't leave a scar, I'd say. We were proud of ourselves last year and, of course, this year, coming back to Fatorda, we were just talking this morning, it's a nice venue, it's a nice stadium, it's nice playing in Goa in front of the fans.

"So, again, as a football guy, you move. You move on, there are many more things in the future up front. That's football."

Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their last ISL match. The Islanders are yet to taste defeat in the league this season and Vukomanovic believes they deserve to be at the top of the table.

The Serbian elucidated:

"Looking at the current circumstances and how everybody is in the rankings... in football at the end of the season, you're in the spot where you deserve to be. So far, Mumbai City are the very best in the league with reason.

"They have beaten everybody. So, they are at the top of the table. Us, we had some changes, we're going through changes, especially with the new objectives and things connected with our youth, producing young players, and giving them chances."

He added:

"Because, sometimes in this short market, small market, you cannot obtain the things you want. So, as a club, you have to find solutions like we are, signing new young players, wanting to adapt them to senior football, and also trying to increase the level of the local boys in our squad because it is the objective of the whole state.

"On the other hand, we're now third in the table, still seven big steps to go, seven big games, anything is possible. We saw last year and this year, anybody can beat anybody."

Vukomanovic then stressed the need for Kerala Blasters not to take their foot off the pedal. He said:

"You must not be casual, you cannot be casual in this league because you can get punished by any team. So, [you have to keep that in mind] if you want to participate and stay among the top.

"And our objective as Kerala Blasters again is we want to be in the playoffs, we want to be there fighting for trophies. I think if we compare ourselves to last season, we're a little bit in front, with points, and with some victories."

The Kerala Blasters gaffer is hopeful that the Yellow Army can continue playing like they have done so far this season. He explained:

"So, we want to continue. We have seven big steps to go. We want to try to get the maximum out of it. We'll see at the end of the 20 games. We hope to be there among the best to play well in the playoffs if possible.

"Anything is possible. I was mentioning in the last interactions that December and especially the first half of January are very important months, the most important periods of the ISL where you must manage your team without injuries, you must manage the good positive flow, the positive mindset in order to collect points if you want to stay on top."

He continued:

"I think that this season more teams have lost their position quicker than it was last year. Last year, it was tense till the end, the top four. Now, we already see maybe a couple of teams who have lost their motivation, who have lost their position and grip on the competition.

"But yet, from our side, we want to continue to stay strong till the end. We'll see to get the maximum out of it and at the end of the 20 games, we'll see. We hope to be strong till the end."

Vukomanovic is the first manager to retain his place as Kerala Blasters' head coach after a season in charge of the club. Asked about the same, he replied:

"I think that at any club, when you have this kind of energy and fan support, and then at one point, if you start building up a nice project, reaching certain objectives... then, as coaching staff together with the medical staff and your management, if you're on the same page, then things can be really nice.

"Because it's unbelievable, the support the boys get in Kerala, all around Kerala, not just Kochi where we are situated. Of course, when you're on the correct way, when you do things the correct way, the results will come."

He also claimed that he had no doubts about renewing his contract with the Kochi-based outfit. He said:

"We extended with enormous pleasure. We have good vision, good people around the club, and good people within the club, speaking from the owner's side, the management, the technical staff.

"Even the players, when we go into the market, we're looking for the correct profiles, players who will bring something extra, and players who will be capable of playing for Kerala Blasters."

He added:

"So, with all this together, you get one complete puzzle where you can hope to reach nice things. It feels good because the kind of support we get is nice and if we continue to work in the right way like this we can hope for good things. Now, for the second season in a row, let's hope that it will continue like that."

Having committed his future to Kerala Blasters until 2025, Vukomanovic is looking forward to helming the project for years to come. He said:

"We extended till 2025. So far, everything is alright. We already think in advance of many things and start preparing things for the upcoming period. So, yes, of course, with pleasure."

Kerala Blasters was without key defender Marko Leskovic for their trip to Mumbai City. Asked about the Croatian's status, Vukomanovic revealed:

"Lesko is a guy who played last season as well in the correct way. He was one of the best defenders in the league. This year, he proved his value. Now, he has this small strain on his calf muscle.

"We did all the medical research and reports, and we saw that there was no rupture or anything, but there is a small risk of making it worse. So, we decided to give him a few extra days to fully recover."

He continued:

"We are not a club or staff that will push one player to go over the limits. I'm not that type of coach. I'll never ask a player to do something, even playing a game if he is not 100% fit. Only 100% fully fit players [will play].

"He was maybe available, but we didn't want to take the risk. There are still many games till the end. We want to have our squad full. Apart from him, everybody is ready and we're happy with the full squad."

While Leskovic is unlikely to play against FC Goa on Sunday, Vukomanovic has no qualms about his unavailability. He said:

"We have enough players who can replace anybody who is missing. That's why we're all here, 20-something players in the squad. They all have quality and I believe in all of them. So, there's no problem about that [Leskovic not being available]."

Vukomanovic also discussed Kerala Blasters' plans for the Super Cup, which will be held in Kerala. He explained:

"We still have to sit down and talk about that with the management because so far we don't have fixtures, we have nothing decided. We'll see about that later on. So, we cannot say anything because we don't have these [details], the fixtures, where it'll be held, we heard that it'll be held only in one state.

"But, there are only rumors and talks about that. So, we still have to see how it goes. Also, this year, for the Durand Cup, we decided to go with a younger team. So, we'll see later about the Super Cup."

He continued:

"Maybe players who haven't played a lot will get a chance to play, but we'll still see in the end. If you ask me personally, we were talking before the season started, when we were in this gathering with all the coaches and people from the ISL, and we were asking why couldn't we implement this kind of a cup in the season itself like all around the world, playing two or three games in the ISL and then playing one cup game.

"Then you have the longer term, then it'll be completely different and I think it's a better dynamic for every team because you have a chance that every player participates, everybody plays, so then you can rotate, you can have some players playing in the cup, some in the ISL."

Vukomanovic then explained that conducting the Super Cup at the end of the season is not a good idea. He said:

"I think, now, at the end of the season like we just mentioned, a couple of teams will be without motivation because they'll end the season on whatever, and maybe there will be a national team gathering probably, like going to play some games, then I suppose that many national team players will not participate in the Super Cup.

"Why? Because so far the Super Cup doesn't bring you an AFC place. Then the national team players will say, 'Yes, but, we have to play for the national team, we don't want to take the risk'."

Vukomanovic concluded:

"Many teams might release their foreign players. Many teams will be saying, 'You know what, let's give a chance to younger players because we want to check out some things for next season'.

"So, it [playing Super Cup at the end of the season] will not give you that kind of dynamics. If it's implemented maybe in the season, maybe on the longer term, even if you play every three, four days, it can give you a completely different feeling about fighting for the cup.

"I don't know. Again, it'll be the first time that we'll be playing [under Vukomanovic]. So, we still have to wait and see how it'll be. I suppose that many teams will come with mixed teams, many teams will come with players from their B team, but let's wait."

"We will learn from our mistakes" - Kerala Blasters defender Victor Mongil

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters defender Victor Mongil for the pre-match press conference. The Spaniard started his second game for the Yellow Army in their defeat to Mumbai City earlier this month.

With Marko Leskovic sidelined with an injury, Mongil was given the nod to start alongside Hormipam Ruivah. However, things did not go according to plan for him as Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 4-0 defeat.

The defender, though, is positive that his team will bounce back. He said:

"We will learn from our mistakes. Our way is [to] continue and learn from our mistakes. We have a very clear [understanding] of our way and we want to continue like that by improving every day.

"This is the correct form for us because, of course, it's one game, but football gives you another chance the following weekend. Now, we have another chance to continue [pursuing] our objectives. We're focused on this."

Asked how working with Vukomanovic, a former defender himself, has helped him, Mongil replied:

"For me, it is very easy to communicate with the coach because he used to play in the same position as me. For me, of course, when I need any help, he helps me with every action and situation.

"He's close to me. Not just close to me but with everybody. He has so much experience in football, not only as a manager but also as a professional football player. I think it's important for us that he has experienced our situations."

He added:

"You can see, Kerala Blasters are now in the top [four] in the table, not only in the last season, this season as well. It's not because of luck, it is because of so much work inside, all the staff and the players."

It is only a matter of time before we find out if Kerala Blasters can return to winning ways against FC Goa on Sunday.

