"It was a very boring game" - Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez after goalless draw with NorthEast United

Hyderabad FC shared the spoils with NorthEast United FC in a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday. The Nizams now have 23 points from 16 games and occupy the third position in the ISL table.

Hyderabad FC made two changes to the side that beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0. Liston Colaco and Hitesh Sharma made their way out, with Halicharan Narzary and Lluis Sastre included in the playing XI.

Commenting on the proceedings of the match, Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez said:

"I think that it was a very boring game. The game had no rhythm, The ball moved very slowly for both teams. We will have to try something more. They played only 3 days ago. I think all the teams are very tired. Maybe, they had a chance from a free-kick in the last moment. Maybe, we had one or two chances. But, nil-nil is a fair score."

In the corresponding fixture Hyderabad FC beat NorthEast United FC 4-2, with Liston Colaco's twin late goals sealing the deal for the Nizams. However, under Khalid Jamil, the Highlanders have rejuvenated themselves. Speaking about their opponents' performance, Manolo Marquez said:

"Now, they play with a very good organisation and with very dangerous players in the attack. We didn't play with a lot of rhythm. They scored against Mumbai (City FC), ATK (Mohun Bagan), Jamshedpur (FC), and even against (FC) Goa from penalties. After high press, they recover the ball quickly and make fast transitions. We reacted to this situation very fast. Sometimes, when you are worried about other's actions, you don't attack like every game. We needed more things in attack to score."

Hyderabad FC coach comments on Roland Alberg's performance

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez confirmed the availability of Joel Chianese for their next match against SC East Bengal (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Advertisement

Roland Alberg has made six appearances for Hyderabad FC so far, but five of those have come off the bench. When asked about Alberg's role in the team, the Hyderabad FC coach replied:

"When you arrive and the team is in a good position, it's tough. Roland (Alberg) arrived at the team late. We are eight games unbeaten. He arrived just after Fran Sandaza recovered. It's not easy for him to play with foreigners and the young Indian talents."

Manolo Marquez also provided an update on the injured Joel Chianese.

"He is ready for the next game. Today was a precaution for him. We didn't want to lose him in this important game. Against Friday, he will be available against East Bengal," Marquez said.

Hyderabad FC will next lock horns with SC East Bengal on Friday.