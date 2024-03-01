"It feels good to be on top of the table" - Mohammedan SC's Bikash Singh after 1-1 draw with challengers Sreenidi Deccan | I-League 2023-24

Sagolsem Bikash Singh, who played a vital role for Mohammedan SC in their 1-1 draw in the I-League against Sreenidi Deccan on Thursday, admitted that there were times when he thought the game would go away from his side.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Bikash mentioned that he was happy with the one point that the Black Panthers got out of it eventually. He also added that they will now focus on their next challenge against Gokulam Kerala on Sunday.

"It was a very good game for us. I am happy with the way this game turned out and how we were able to pick up at least one point from it. In the beginning, it seemed like we would not be able to get any point out of this game, but thankfully, (Mohammed) Jassim scored that goal and we could come back," Bikash said.

"It feels good to be on top of the table at the moment, but there is still a long way to go for us. We need to keep winning, and our next game against Gokulam Kerala will also be a tough one. So, yes, happy with the one point here, but we have to keep moving forward," he added.

Bikash Singh's awareness of the ball marks him out

Bikash Singh putting in the hard yards at training.

Bikash Singh's piercing runs have made him very hard to pin down, and that is why he flies under the radar so often but manages to pass the ball and create chances with alarming alacrity.

The 22-year-old, who is known for his awareness, was often seen passing the ball to a teammate in a more advanced position on Thursday when he felt that the latter could make the required run for it.

Coach Andrey Chernyshov is extremely pleased with Bikash's showing, as he has been critical of bringing his attacking teammates into the game.

It is now up to Bikash to keep growing and repay the faith that Chernyshov and the club have consistently put into him.