"It feels great to come and play here in India" - Nepal's Arik Bista praises the atmosphere in the Shillong Lajong dressing room | I-League 2023-24

Shillong Lajong's central midfielder Arik Bista, who hails from Nepal, has been a star for them this season with his crucial presence in the middle of the park.

Bista, for whom playing at Lajong is the first outside of his country, has adapted extremely well to the rigors of the I-League and made a mark for himself in India.

Most recently, he bagged the assist to Kynsaibor Lhuid's second goal against NEROCA in the Reds' 2-0 win on Sunday, February 18. In a freewheeling chat with Sportskeeda after the game, Bista mentioned how happy he was after the victory.

When asked about how it feels to move out of Nepal and play in India, Bista admitted that he does get homesick sometimes, but the support of his teammates helps him get through the lows.

"It feels great to come and play here in India. The place (Shillong) is great, and the team has been very supportive as it is my very first time playing in a professional league outside of my country. Gaining this experience is huge. I do miss home sometimes - it is only natural to get homesick - but I am grateful for this opportunity given by Shillong Lajong and everyone who has been a part of this journey," said Bista.

When appreciated for his accuracy and distribution with the ball in midfield, Bista modestly said that he was only following the game plan set by the club's management.

"Playing as a midfielder is an important position for any player; to play for the team with many responsibilities is what drives me forward. My aim is to always give my 100 percent on the pitch for the win, so that drives me a lot in each and every game that I play," he added.

"My coach and teammates make me feel at home" - Arik Bista

Bista was upfront about the way he trained and prepared for every game. It is not easy to play in such a high-pressure environment as the I-League, but the 23-year-old again credited his teammates for pushing him on during times of strife.

The central midfielder knows that his role is among the most difficult in the team as he has to take care of both the building and breaking up of play, and the gravity of his position is not lost on him.

"Preparation for the upcoming matches has been good so far as the club is very professional and I like the environment here. My coach and teammates are very strong and helpful and make me feel at home. Motivating and pushing each other for is the best part of each training session," said Bista.

When asked about the atmosphere in the Lajong dressing room and how it feels to work under head coach Bobby Nongbet, Bista had nothing but veneration to offer.

"Coach Bobby (Nongbet) is very hard-working and supports all the players on and off the pitch. He has his own playing system. Many important players are injured, and some are coming back as well. In our upcoming matches, if we are able to get them back and play under the coach's philosophy, put pressure with a tough fighting spirit, we will be much stronger," he concluded.

Lajong are fifth in the I-League standings and will be keen on moving up the table when they meet TRAU on Sunday, February 25.