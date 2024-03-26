"It feels great" - Indian shot-stopper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu signs for Australian outfit Metro United WFC 

Indian women's senior team goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu has signed for Metro United WFC in the South Australian Women’s National Premier League. As part of the move, she will train with A-League side Adelaide United during her stint. The 28-year-old will become the first Indian footballer to grace the Australian league.

Panthoi will land in Australia on Thursday, March 26, and according to head coach Paul Morris, she is expected to debut on Saturday right away. The Indian numero uno expressed her delight at signing for the Australian club and said during a press conference following the announcement:

"It feels great and I want to join the team and give my best effort as soon as possible," the shot-stopper said.

Across competitions, whether with her club Eastern Sporting Union, or the national team, Panthoi has been immensely impactful over the years. Her breakthrough season came in 2017-18 when she was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the Indian Women's League. Since then, it has been a relentless journey for the Manipuri goalkeeper.

Coach Morris was left excited by the prospect of Chanu joining his arsenal at Metro United WFC, stating:

"Panthoi will come in as our first-choice goalkeeper. We'll use her experience and knowledge to take the team forward and nurture the young goalkeepers in our ranks."

"It will be a great opportunity for her" - Metro United WFC coach on Elangbam Panthoi Chanu training with Adelaide United

Along with the stint at Metro United WFC, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu will have the opportunity to train with Women's A-League outfit Adelaide United. In response to a Sportskeeda query during the presser, Paul Morris further explained how the whole arrangement would function.

"In Australia, you have the Women's A-League which is the top-tier, where Adelaide United plays. We play a league below that, in the Women's Premier League. Panthoi will get an opportunity to train with Adelaide United. They are a professional club with full-time coaches and it will be a great opportunity for her to get the exposure of training with a professional club in Australia," the coach underlined.

Meanwhile, for women's football in India, Panthoi Chanu's move abroad will be a massive boost as the first-choice national team keeper will receive ample exposure abroad.