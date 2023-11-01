"It feels great to see that a team from Punjab is playing in the ISL" - Defender Mehtab Singh ahead of Mumbai City's clash with Punjab FC

Mehtab Singh, who has made the central defender's role his own for both Mumbai City FC and India in the recent past, is one of the most promising players to hail from the state of Punjab.

Naturally, he gushed when asked about the prospects of playing against a side representing his home state, Punjab FC, whom his club Mumbai City takes on in an ISL clash on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena. However, being the professional that he is, Mehtab took the safer route of also mentioning how much at home he feels in Mumbai.

Punjab FC and Mumbai City's preparations for the game dominated most of the discourse when Mehtab spoke to the media on Thursday.

"It feels great to see that a team from our state (Punjab) playing in the ISL and that they are doing well. I used to feel the same when I was coming through the ranks - to want to do something for the state- and it is good to see that now the region has a professional team of its own," said Mehtab.

"We have watched some of Punjab's matches and have prepared well. We will give our best and try to take as many points as possible."

"We don't have any difficulties in understanding what Buckingham wants to convey" - Mehtab Singh

With Rostyn Griffiths back in action for the Islanders on Thursday, Mehtab will feel that he can bank on someone for some defensive support. The 25-year-old, however, is extremely good with marking his men as was visible during his stellar showing against Hyderabad's Felipe Amorim and Aaren D'Silva on Saturday.

Mehtab's physical capabilities also hold him in good stead. He spoke repeatedly about how good a relationship he shares with coach Des Buckingham and how well they understand each other.

"I have had a great time in the seasons that I have spent here. The relationship I share with the coach (Des Buckingham) is good. He listens to everything that we want to share with him and gives us the space to express ourselves, both on and off the pitch," said Mehtab.

"I am enjoying my time here in Mumbai. We don't have any difficulties in understanding what he (Buckingham) wants to convey to us and the same goes from our side too. I think he understands us very well and gives us the roles that we can fulfill comfortably. We are all on the same page when it comes to tactics," he added.