"It was very funny" - Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez aims dig at comical 'VAR' incident in ISL 2022-23 win against Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in their final ISL 2022-23 league-stage match on Sunday (February 26).

A first-half goal from Borja Gonzalez saw the Nizams claim the win against the Yellow Army. The visitors found the back of the net two more times, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

In his pre-match press conference, Manolo Marquez stressed the need for Hyderabad FC to finish their league-stage matches on a high. Asked if the 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters was the perfect result for his side, the head coach replied:

"Yes, because we won in a very difficult stadium. It's fantastic, it's marvelous, it's wonderful to play in front of this crowd because it's the only stadium in the ISL that is, not full, but with a very good number of spectators.

"Okay, I know that Kerala Blasters were (going to stay) fifth and we were second before the game. I know it wasn't a fantastic game, but we needed to play a game with this order that we showed today because, in the last games, we conceded easy goals.

"Today, it was a good performance. We are very happy about the win."

Joel Chianese notably had a goal ruled out for offside in the 35th minute after the line referee checked the big screen placed in the stadium. Marquez addressed the bizarre incident, saying:

"It's incredible. It was very funny. It was the first time in my life that I saw the linesman run to the halfway line and look at the (big) screen and call the referee and say it was offside. It was like this, it's true (that this is what happened).

"It's better to say these kinds of things when you win, not when you lose or when you draw. You have to say these kinds of things because we had the same problem last week with the penalty of Bartholomew Ogbeche.

"It was a penalty, and today, it was offside. In Mumbai, the referee showed a red card to Sanjeev Stalin, and the fourth official, 60-70 meters (away), called the referee (to overturn the decision)."

The Hyderabad FC boss went on to stress the need for the standard of refereeing in the ISL to be addressed. He stated:

"You know that I practically never have problems with the referees. This is the most difficult job (in football) because nobody supports you when you're a referee. But, this 'VAR' has to be with every team, not just with us.

"I'm not saying that the referees' decisions (are against Hyderabad FC) because, in some games, for sure, we are the team who (get the) help. It's not about us. Maybe we have to speak with Trevor (Kettle), the boss of the referees, about this situation."

The Nizams will now wait to find out who they will face in the semi-finals of this season's ISL. They also have 11 days to prepare for the tie. Asked what the plan for the next few days is, Marquez responded:

"The fantastic thing is that we're in the top two, but the bad thing is that we (knew that we were) in the top two weeks ago. So, you have to keep training because our opponents (in the semi-finals) had to play the last game and will play another hard (playoff knockout) game before playing against us.

"For sure, the opponents will arrive (for the semi-finals) in very good conditions. So, as a team, we need to train and I know that we're a very competitive team and are difficult to beat, but it's a long time.

"I prefer to be in the top two, but now we have 11 days till the game and the only thing is to keep training."

Bartholomew Ogbeche was left out of the matchday squad to face Kerala Blasters. The Spanish tactician explained why the striker did not feature in Kochi:

"He had a problem in the last training session, but nothing serious. He'll be, for sure, ready (for the semi-finals). If today was a game that was definitive for us, I think he could have played.

"It was no-nonsense, seeing (he was with) a yellow card, we substituted Nikhil Poojari at half-time. I think we managed the situation okay more or less."

Marquez went on to express his delight at the performances of Sahil Tavora, Aaren D'Silva and Abdul Rabeeh in the game, saying:

"I'm very happy with the players that don't usually play too much. For example, the fantastic game of Sahil Tavora in midfield and the players who went on after like Aaren (D'Silva), who's a great hard worker, and (Abdul) Rabeeh.

"These guys didn't have the chance to play last season. Now, they are showing their level and they are showing that they can play in the ISL."

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez on breaking club records

Hyderabad FC have finished second in the ISL table with 42 points to their name, the most they have ever managed in a season. They have also kept a club-record 10 clean sheets in the tournament, conceding just 16 goals.

Asked about his thoughts on breaking those records as Nizams boss, Marquez replied:

"In India, you love statistics. One day, another coach will arrive and surpass all these records. Yes, now, we have the record, it's very nice, it's very good. It's better (to have) positive records than negative records.

"We have two negative records. We conceded the fastest goal in the competition last season, 12 seconds (against) ATK Mohun Bagan. The other day, against Jamshedpur FC, if you stop the watch (for every stoppage in play), we conceded three goals in four minutes and 42 seconds.

"It's very, very difficult to concede three goals in this time. With these three goals, we're the team who have conceded the least goals in the competition."

He concluded:

"Of course, we're satisfied, we're happy because I think we needed this kind of game after we qualified (for the semi-finals). Against ATK Mohun Bagan, we won 1-0, but in Odisha and the other day against Jamshedpur FC, (conceded) three goals each.

"It's difficult to keep the concentration during I don't know how many months, but okay, we're very happy. Let's see who will be the person that will improve these numbers. A very arrogant reply from my side."

Hyderabad FC will now wait to find out who they will face in the ISL semi-finals.

