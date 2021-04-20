"It is important to score goals"- FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando | ACL 2021

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando interacted with the media ahead of the AFC Champions League (ACL) game against Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) side Persepolis on Tuesday.

FC Goa come into the game with two draws with Al-Wahda (UAE) and Al-Rayyan (QAT) in the first two fixtures of the Champions League and are placed second in Group E of the ACL. Here are some edited excerpts from AFC Media:

The exposure in ACL will help FC Goa and Indian Football: FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando spoke highly of the quality of Iranian side Persepolis and mentioned the importance of a competition like the ACL for Indian Football.

“It is important to score goals,” said Ferrando. “But at the same time, it is difficult. We are going to face a very tough team in Persepolis. We are taking things one step and one game at a time.

“Every game we’ve played in the AFC Champions League is important. For now, the most important game for me is tomorrow against Persepolis.

“The only way for us to improve as FC Goa is to play in this competition and face these tough opponents like Persepolis, Al Wahda and Al Rayyan. The exposure we get will help us develop further and Indian football as well.”

FC Goa are the surprise package of the ACL: Persepolis FC Head Coach Yahya Golmohammadi

Persepolis FC Head Coach Yahya Golmohammadi talked highly of FC Goa and Dheeraj Singh. (Image: AFC)

Persepolis FC are placed top of Group E of the ACL with consecutive wins over Al-Wahda and Al-Rayyan. Persepolis FC head coach Yahya Golmohammadi praised FC Goa's performance in the ACL and singled out FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem's heroics.

“Goa have proven to be a very good side and I think they are the surprise package in the Champions League so far,” said Golmohammadi.

“They stopped two good teams (Al Wahda and Al Rayyan) and these draws were not lucky at all.

“They have a regular team and their goalkeeper has been the star of the team. However, I'm sure we can create opportunities against them, but it is important to capitalise on these opportunities and we must play with the highest level of concentration and wit."

در نشست هماهنگی مدیران برای بازی‌های روز دوم گروه پنجم لیگ قهرمانان آسیا ۲۰۲۱، مقرر شد، پرسپولیس ایران در بازی فردا با لباس یکدست قرمز و الریان با لباس یک دست سفید در زمین مسابقه حضور پیدا کنند#پرسپولیس #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/KZ5jOQnHhP — P e r s e p o l i s (@PersepolisFC) April 16, 2021

Persepolis FC vs FC Goa kicks-off at 10.30 PM IST on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The game will be televised on Star Sports 3, streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Premium and JIO Football 2 on JIO TV.