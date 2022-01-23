"It's a very important victory" - Chennaiyin FC head coach delighted after long-awaited win

Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious against NorthEast United FC on Saturday in an ISL 2021-22 match largely dominated by the losing team. After the Highlanders took the lead in the first half, Bozidar Bandovic's men struck twice in the second.

NorthEast United FC scored the opening goal in the 35th minute through a corner-kick. Chaos erupted around the goalkeeper when the ball was whipped in, and Laldanmawia Ralte took the opportunity to score an easy tap-in.

However, Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman scored long-range goals in the second half to win it for Chennaiyin FC. NorthEast United had a whopping 28 shots in the match, but could only convert one.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Chennaiyin FC head coach Bandovic said:

"It's a very important three points. It's a very important victory after five games without winning. I think we started the game very well and it was very important that we came back after conceding the goal and show character and efforts till the end."

Bandovic also spoke about the availability of all their foreign players for the first time this season and how it came as a boost for the team.

"It's not an excuse, but this is the first time we've had six foreigners in the team. All the first leg was without Rafael (Crivellaro). So it's very important that we have six of them and of course, we need to count that Ariel and Koman were coming back from injury," he added.

Asked if the team should have done better in the last 15 minutes when NorthEast United largely controlled the proceedings and came close to scoring, Bandovic replied in the affirmative, saying:

"Yes, I agree that we needed to control the ball, to have the ball and have a position in the last 15 minutes. We didn't do it and of course, as I said, this was even as Ariel and Koman were coming back from injury."

"We tried but were unlucky" - NorthEast United FC head coach after disappointing defeat

Khalid Jamil had every reason to feel disappointed after his side came back empty-handed. NorthEast United FC took the lead, but failed to build on it.

"When we were leading after the first half, we went inside the dressing room and I told the players that this was a good time to capitalize and score another goal. You can say everybody tried hard. We tried but we were unlucky," Jamil said.

The club brought in replacements this transfer window in the form of experienced forward Marcelinho and Austrian midfielder Marco Sahanek. Both played their first match for the Highlanders and looked impressive. Jamil said:

"You can see both of them. They came in and they made a lot of difference. They are quality players, so we need them from the start. Maybe next year they will start."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan