"It was not just my dream that got fulfilled, but my father's as well" - Hyderabad FC defender Muhammed Rafi on ISL debut

Hyderabad FC handed an Indian Super League (ISL) debut to defender Muhammed Rafi against Bengaluru FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Coming on in the 90th minute to ostensibly replace Mark Zothanpuia at left wing-back, Rafi barely got a few touches of the ball before the final whistle was blown.

Interestingly, Rafi was asked to come onto the pitch by head coach Thangboi Singto and first-team coach Conor Nestor during the drinks break in the 70th minute. But, he was sent back to the bench as Nestor changed his mind.

This happened on quite a few occasions before he eventually came on in the dying stages of the game.

Singto explained in the post-match press conference that the idea had been to pull Nikhil Poojary to the left wing-back's position and ask Rafi to fit into the right wing-back's slot. The 22-year-old's ability to throw the ball better than most of his teammates also worked in his favour.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the rather reticent Rafi mentioned what it meant for him to don the Hyderabad colours for the first time in the ISL.

"It was not just my dream that got fulfilled, but my father's as well," said Rafi."He has been by my side and supported me throughout my career. I also thank all my friends and coaches who have supported me. Before I got onto the pitch, the coaches said, "It's the last few minutes, give your best and play for the team.'"

Rafi, having made his debut already, is understandably keen on getting more minutes under his belt. He also spoke on how important the game against Punjab is for the Nawabs, given that it comes right before the November international break.

The Yellow and Blacks sit in the 10th position of the table with two points to their name whereas the Shers are at the bottom, with the same number of points. Both teams are looking for their first win.

Here's what Rafi said:

"Punjab have been doing well in the last few matches but every game is important for us. We will give our best and try to get three points from this match in Delhi."

He added:

"Let's hope I get a few minutes for the coming game. I want to give my best and help the team to get the three points. Going forward, we want to give our best."