Football is a sport that captivates people around the world, and India is no different. This, however, makes the competition fierce, especially when someone hails from one of the country’s footballing hotbeds, Punjab. The likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Germanpreet Singh, Manvir Singh, and several other top-tier Indian footballers hail from the state, which speaks volumes about the quality they produce.

Waris Rashid certainly falls into this category. Raised in Chandigarh, Rashid has forged a footballing path in which he has made inroads and represented top clubs in the Indian football sphere.

After starting his professional career with Minerva Punjab’s academy, the 28-year-old represented Sudeva Delhi FC before impressing Gokulam Kerala FC’s scouts, who signed him in 2021.

With passion and desire at the heart of his success, Rashid is constantly looking to learn and improve his game despite facing setbacks in his career. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he opened up about his footballing journey, his experience at Gokulam Kerala FC, and his determination to challenge himself at the highest level.

“I was super excited when Gokulam Kerala called me” – Waris Rashid

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with former Gokulam Kerala FC player Waris Rashid.

Q: You have been a part of huge Indian clubs like Minerva Punjab FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC. Can you tell us more about your background and your footballing journey?

Waris: At a very young age, I started playing for St. Stephan's football academy in Chandigarh where several players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Bikramjeet Singh began their careers. In the beginning, the journey was good.

But later, I got to know about Indian football and I played and learned both on and off the field. It was a great experience, growing up with so many players of that caliber. I've also represented Chandigarh in national games and won many awards and titles with them.

Q: How did you feel when you learned that I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala FC wanted to sign you?

Waris: I was super excited when Gokulam Kerala called me because it was a different experience. It was like a dream come true to play in Kerala and for such a reputed team because it is a state where they live for football. The crowd was amazing, so it was a new journey. I also trained with foreign coaches, and I took the opportunity and liked it.

Q: How was your experience with Gokulam Kerala FC and what did you learn from your time there?

Waris: I have personally learned a lot. Since I’m not from Kerala, they didn’t provide many opportunities at the start. I survived and gave my best, so the coach provided me with chances and I proved them. Back home when I was playing for Minerva, it was a big opportunity for me as a local.

So, every state has its opportunity for local lads. It was indeed harsh in the beginning, but I improved and attained my position. I have no negative comments since I learned a lot.

Q: You are, of course, a central midfielder by trade. What are some of the attributes or skills you develop with age and the experience of playing at a high level?

Waris: I played against so many experienced players, so I enjoy playing in central midfield. That's the position where you get more attention from everybody. You have to run all over, so you're more visible. The beauty of being a midfielder is that you're more open to all the players.

The relationship with other players becomes better and being a distributor you have to learn to communicate with everyone on the field. That in itself develops your character. I've had the privilege to share the pitch alongside international players like Haiti’s Peterson Joseph and against the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet Singh, so I've learned a lot.

Q: Who are some of your biggest influences in the sport?

Waris: David Beckham was the first player to influence me. He inspired me when I saw him playing on the pitch and off the field in his fashion as well. Cristiano Ronaldo as well, since his hard work inspires me.

Q: Can you talk about a specific moment in your career that you are particularly proud of?

Waris: I fondly remember a moment when I was playing a second-division league game. I played for Minerva against Dempo SC. Laxmikant Kattimani (current Hyderabad FC keeper) fumbled my long-range shot and current ATK Mohun Bagan forward Manvir Singh scored on the rebound and we won the game.

It was a special moment because I was playing for the junior team and I played against someone who has already achieved so many things. I also captained Sudeva. We had a Swedish coach and he believed in me. Being a Punjabi, we go all out and he liked the way I played and gave me the armband, which was indeed a great moment in my career.

Q: As a footballer, how do you deal with competition for your places?

Waris: Hard work is key to success. The more you train for the basics, the more disciplined you are and it helps both on and off the field. You have to stay humble and learn things every day and build character. There will always be a better place to play football. All you have to do is keep improving and performing consistently.

Q: How do you stay focused and motivated during tough times or setbacks in your career?

Waris: Setbacks are important for a person and every athlete should face them. It makes you grow. During tough times, I think one must be connected with loved ones and stay with god. You should also stay humble and hope that it'll turn around.

Q: Finally, what are your future goals and aims in your footballing career?

Waris: I recently played with Gokulam and I'd love to play in Canada. I want new opportunities to challenge myself. They have different playing styles, the conditions are different. Moreover, Canadian football is rising and they will also participate in the 2026 World Cup.

So it's going to be a new opportunity because they're improving their football. If I get a chance to play football in India, I'd also love to shed my sweat on the field, because this is where I started my career.

Poll : 0 votes