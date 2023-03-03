As the climax of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season beckons, there is a fresh spark brewing in Odisha.

At this stage of the season, the club has almost always been structured to look back on the marginal successes and multiple failures of another unforgiving campaign. However, this time around, the review part has been postponed by a few days.

Odisha FC have the chance to secure a spot in the semifinals for the first time in their history if they can beat ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday (March 4) in the decisive playoff match.

The season has been a tumultuous ride, with the Juggernauts experiencing a patchwork of performances that ranged from stunning victories to crushing defeats. While the inconsistencies have crept in, one player who has shown unwavering reliability throughout the campaign is Nandhakumar Sekar.

Nandhakumar has been at the heart of Odisha FC’s progress, scoring six goals and assisting once. But more importantly, the timing of his goals has made an enormous difference to his side.

The game against Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium is a big example of that. Despite dominating the game against the two-time ISL champions, the home side were heading towards a stalemate before Nandhakumar stepped and made the difference.

He was in the right place at the right time to curl the ball into the back of the net in stoppage time to give his team a vital victory. It sparked wild celebrations, including one from head coach Josep Gombau, who sprinted over 60 yards to join the huddle. Nandha, however, cut a calm figure amidst all the chaos. It was a bittersweet moment for him as he scored against his hometown club.

That said, the 27-year-old, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, revealed that it was unquestionably one of his best goals this season.

The winger picked another moment in the campaign that surpassed his stoppage-time winner against Chennai. When Odisha FC traveled to Kolkata to face East Bengal, they were on the backfoot pretty quickly after conceding twice in the first half.

Despite being in the midst of what looked like a downward spiral, the Juggernauts displayed their resolute mentality after the break. They ultimately scored four goals courtesy of a quick-fire brace from Pedro Martin, with Nandha scoring the fourth to put the game to bed.

According to him, their unrelenting grit and unyielding perseverance against East Bengal proved to be an important period in the team’s eventual success.

“In terms of goal, it is definitely the winner against Chennaiyin FC. I did not celebrate it because that's the city I grew up in," he said.

"The best moment of the season, however, came against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium," he added. "We were down by two goals in the first half. We didn't understand what went wrong and the coach made four changes including Pedro Martin, Jerry, Nikhil Prabhu and Meitei. "

"We entered the second half and the game changed as we upped the pressure. Odisha scored four goals and I scored the fourth one as well which completed the comeback. We played the game with great intensity and team spirit, so this was probably the best moment for me," he explained.

“ATK Mohun Bagan is a solid team” – Excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with Odisha FC’s Nandhakumar Sekar

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with Odisha FC’s Nandhakumar Sekar ahead of their crucial playoff game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Q: The last week of the league stages was a rollercoaster ride. First, Odisha FC lost to Jamshedpur FC, then fortunately Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa the following day, which sealed your place in the top six. Can you describe the emotions within the squad during those two days?

Nandha: The game against Jamshedpur FC was very important as it was more or less a knockout tie. There was unquestionably some pressure, and we were focused. We gave our best, but the result didn’t go our way. But it’s not just one game, the league stage has twenty games which should be taken into account.

So it was important to seal the top six since we worked hard in all the games. In the end, we were fortunate that Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa, and the result came to our rescue.

Q: This is the first time that Odisha FC are in the knockout phase of the ISL and have a chance to feature in the semi-finals. How is the mood and feeling around the camp ahead of the playoff game against ATK Mohun Bagan?

Nandha: It was a proud moment for the club. The owners, management and everyone involved were very happy. The management also spoke to us after the game, saying that we have created history and we can keep going if we work hard. Hopefully, we can reach the final and lift the trophy, as the team wants to give their best as well.

Q: Josep Gombau has, of course, returned to Odisha FC as a coach. How important has he been to your development and the team’s development?

Nandha: He was with us before, so we know this game style and his approach. Once he returned, it further became easier for us. Since his return, he has also trained us on several new things which have helped.

In terms of my development, he told me that I’m not a youngster anymore and that I have to take more responsibility. It has given me freedom, and I have adjusted to his style.

Q: This has been your best goal-scoring season in ISL. What do you feel has improved this campaign compared to the previous years?

Nandha: Obviously this year has been great. In the previous season, I tried too hard to score, but the goals did not arrive. The coaches, staff, and players used to tell me I was doing everything right, apart from scoring, which I had to improve.

It was disappointing, but I wanted to develop my game and focus on performing instead. The hard work has certainly paid off and the goals have given me confidence.

Q: Odisha FC have usually played with only Diego Mauricio upfront. But the head coach has started with two strikers - Pedro Martin and Mauricio - in recent weeks. How do you, as a winger, adapt to the change?

Nandha: It was different when we played with one striker. The coach called the wingers alone and instructed us to cross more since we now have two strikers upfront and more players in the box. Pedro (Martin) was very helpful with and without the ball as well.

Diego (Mauricio) is, of course, one of the best strikers in the league. We worked in training with the two strikers and it was also useful for me and the other wingers to provide early crosses.

Q: At Odisha FC, competition for positions is fierce, particularly for wingers. What is your attitude towards competition, and how do you deal with it?

Nandha: The competition is clearly very high in our team with Isak (Vanlalruatfela), Soosai (Michael Soosairaj), Jerry, and Aniket Jadhav. In terms of our style of play, wingers are very important as we have to cover the flanks both offensively and defensively.

Wingers are also the outlets during the buildup and pressing. It is tough, and I have to work hard to attain my place, which I have given my best.

Q: Moving on to the playoff game, are the preparations for a knockout tie completely different compared to how the team trains during league games?

Nandha: It is a different feeling as we are in the playoffs, and the squad is excited. The coach also revealed that league and playoff games are different and that we are going to start fresh.

The results might or might not be positive, but the coach has instructed us to give 100 percent on the field. The knockout is like a final in every game and the mentality has been the same even in training this week.

Q: How do you handle the pressure of playing such an important game, especially when the stakes are at an all-time high?

Nandha: I analyze what I have to do, but I don’t think too much about the stakes and pressure. I always want to give 100 percent every game, including the league stages as well.

I aim to rectify the little mistakes I make during games. Even if I make mistakes, I try to focus on the next actions and improve. The players are similar as well. They always encourage me to focus on the next action.

Q: Finally, let’s talk about Odisha FC's playoff opponents ATK Mohun Bagan. They have also found some form in the last two games. What do you think are the challenges they present?

Nandha: ATK Mohun Bagan is a solid team and are certainly one of the best in the league. They are good in terms of defense, especially Vishal Kaith in goal, who is having a good season. Attack-wise, they are excellent in transition with Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous. We have analyzed ATK Mohun Bagan and can hopefully stop and defeat them. But we are ready for the game.

Poll : 0 votes