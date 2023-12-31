"It's been amazing to represent so many teams from my state" - Odisha FC youngster Jasoda Munda reflects on her footballing journey

Jasoda Munda has emerged as one of the most talented young midfielders in India in 2023. The 22-year-old is an Odisha girl through and through, having played for a number of teams from the region and also captaining the state in the Senior National Women's Football Championship.

Blessed with a shrewd footballing brain, Jasoda has refined her game a lot in the past few seasons, operating in various positions in midfield and attack. She combines effortlessly with her teammates and is brilliant at orchestrating attacks.

In the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL), the starlet has already picked up three assists in two games and is now knocking on the national team's door. Her technical ability and composure on the ball promises to help the Blue Tigers for many years in the future.

Jasoda vying for the ball with Phoeby Okech of Gokulam Kerala in the IWL (Image - OFC Media)

Sportskeeda caught up with the Odisha FC midfielder in an exclusive interview as she laid bare the journey that led to her blossoming into a technically gifted footballer.

Here are some excerpts from the interaction:

Q: You have played for several teams from Odisha - Rising Students Club, Odisha Police, Sports Odisha, and now Odisha FC. How has the journey been so far?

Jasoda: I have learnt a lot from all the clubs that I have played for. It's my second year at Odisha FC and being from Odisha too, it's been amazing to represent so many teams from my state. The journey has been great.

Q: Odisha are the favorites to win the IWL this season. Do you think this adds more pressure to the team?

Jasoda: No, there isn't an added pressure. We know how things turned out to be last year. So, this year, the team is putting in a lot of hard work to achieve our goal of becoming the champions of the IWL.

Q: You have been in excellent form, having picked up three assists in two games already. What were the preparations behind performances like these?

Jasoda: Our training is very technical. We don't take things casually at all. Whatever is taught to us in practice sessions, we try to do the same things on the pitch by reading the situation at hand.

Q: You sometimes play on the wing, sometimes in midfield. Has the coach given you that freedom or is that just how your style is?

Jasoda: No, it is up to the coach and how he wants to play me. I am capable of playing in multiple positions and follow how the coach asks me to operate.

"There has been improvement in the IWL" - Jasoda Munda on the ongoing season

Q: Last year, the conditions in which the IWL was played weren't conducive. Do you think things have improved this year?

Jasoda: Yes, there have been a lot of improvement in the pitches, the weather, the food, and more. We've been given adequate conditions to play our football. Hopefully, we will be the champions at the end of the league.

Q: You're playing closely with several India Internationals - Indumathi Kathiresan, Grace Haunhar, Pyari Xaxa, and more. How much are you learning from them?

Jasoda: There is so much that I get to learn from them - some are seniors and some are my age too. Whenever I make a mistake, they immediately rectify it and tell me what decisions I should make in particular situations.

Expand Tweet

(Jasoda got called up to the National Team camp earlier in 2023.)

Q: There is also a lot of competition for the starting XI. What is it like?

Jasoda: Just like everyone else, I try and work hard during training. I follow what the coach says, and what we are taught, practising in combinations with my teammates and more. So, it doesn't feel that tough.

Q: How important is it to you to represent the National Team in the future? Do you think winning the IWL can help you make the team?

Jasoda: Winning the IWL is extremely important to me. I believe the more I play, the more people will see my game, which will also keep improving. This will make it easier for me to break into the senior team.

Q: What is your message to the Odisha FC fans?

Jasoda: Firstly, I want to thank everyone who has turned up in the last two games. I would request them to back us just like they have cheered for the men's team. It will motivate us and get us to perform even better in the future.