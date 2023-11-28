"It’s a derby game, so we know it’s difficult" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle ahead Kerala Blasters FC clash

Following a cagey encounter against East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC are preparing to face the league leaders Kerala Blasters FC in what is anticipated to be a thrilling Southern derby on Wednesday.

The Marina Machans, who are currently placed seventh in the table, have been unlucky at times this season. Their 1-1 draw with East Bengal was a game in which they should have secured all three points. However, there were also a few encouraging indications from the game as Owen Coyle’s men looked sharp and created several chances against a resolute East Bengal defense.

They are now set to travel to Kochi to face the high-flying Kerala Blasters. Notably, Chennaiyin have not won in their last six meetings with the Blasters, with their most recent success dating back to Coyle’s stint in 2020.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, the Scottish tactician expressed confidence in his side’s ability to win the game, citing their promising display in previous matches.

"It’s a derby game, so we know it’s difficult," Coyle said. "They’re flying it at the top and all credit to them. But they also know how well we played on Saturday [against East Bengal FC]—the chances we created. So that’s what I have to continue to do."

"We’re excited about the match. We can create chances. We’ve got players who can unlock defenses. We need to be more solidified in terms of giving up. And as I say, if we’re at our best, then we’re more than capable of winning the game. But we’re going to have to be very good, that’s for sure," he added.

The support in Kochi stands out as a key factor contributing to Kerala Blasters’ success this season. They have won four and drawn once at home, and have conceded just three goals.

Nonetheless, Coyle believes that his players will rise to the occasion and acknowledged that Chennaiyin are at a crucial juncture where securing wins is essential to maintain their playoff aspirations.

"I know how the feeling everybody has, obviously the support that Kerala is going to have, they’ll fill the stadium. They’ll be colorful, they’ll be vocal. But for me, that’s the arenas that I love playing. And for us to make the playoffs at the end of the season, we need to pick up points with the performance. These young boys are improving, so that’s always the challenge of getting the balance," Coyle insisted.

"The players I have are honest and hard-working" – Owen Coyle

While the result did not go their way against East Bengal FC, one noteworthy aspect of Chennaiyin FC’s performance was their intensity both with and without the ball.

The Marina Machans consistently pressed East Bengal and successfully regained possession on multiple occasions. Notably, their only goal in the match resulted from Irfan Yadwad’s proactive efforts upfront, where his high pressing was instrumental.

When asked his thoughts on this aspect of the game, Coyle emphasized that the crucial factor lies in the decision-making of the players.

"If we are able to regain possession higher up the field, then all of a sudden you are 30 yards near the goal. But it’s (the press) got to be done at the right time. The players I have are honest and hard-working. There are bits we need to continue to improve on. But I’ve never had any qualms about how hard they work for me," he stated.

"What we want to do, however, is improve the decision-making without the ball and that comes with time. Against East Bengal, we did it collectively, and with high intensity, so I was pleased about it. Additionally, I was impressed with the fitness levels because at the end of the game. We were the team who were driving on and we will continue doing that. The players need to be in their prime conditions in the upcoming games to play good opponents, " Coyle added.

Accompanying his head coach in the press conference, forward Vincy Barretto, who notably played for Kerala Blasters just two seasons ago, shared his excitement for the upcoming challenge of playing in front of a vociferous crowd.

"Our coach always motivates us and he always tells us to press. We always train and try to implement what he says in the match. It feels good [to play in front of the Kerala Blasters fans], I know I have already played with them. We have to give our best and take three points," Barretto stated.

Owen Coyle confirmed that Connor Shields and Aakash Sangwan are ruled out of the game. In contrast, Jordan Murray and Rahim Ali, who faced injury concerns in the last match, are expected to be fit and ready for selection.