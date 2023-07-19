"It's not easy being a KBFC fan" - Kerala Blasters supporters lament their fortunes as Jaushua Sotirio suffers a season-ending injury 

After recently joining Kerala Blasters FC from the Australian club Newcastle Jets FC, Jaushua Sotirio suffered a significant setback during the team's pre-season training on Sunday, July 16.

Unfortunately, Sotirio sustained an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. The Blasters have indicated that the 27-year-old will likely be absent for the majority of the season, with his expected return not anticipated until at least six months from now.

According to the statement released by Kerala Blasters, they have expressed their commitment to providing comprehensive care for Sotirio. The club stated that their medical team will work in conjunction with external specialists to ensure his treatment.

Additionally, the statement emphasized the Blasters' unwavering support for the forward during this time.

"The Club would like to inform that forward Jaushua Sotirio suffered an ankle injury during a training session a few days ago. While the exact time frame for his full return is yet to be confirmed, upon initial assessment, Jaushua is likely to remain out of action until 2024," the statement read.

"Our medical team, in collaboration with external specialists, will work diligently to provide him with the best possible care and support, ensuring his safe and efficient return to the field," the statement added.

Sharing a glimpse of his current situation, Sotirio took to his social media account to post a photo where his ankles were securely wrapped, while he was seated in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, the passionate Blasters supporters extended their heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery. Nevertheless, they were disheartened upon learning that their first foreign signing for the season will not don their jersey for a considerable time.

Here are some of the reactions:

Arjid @ArjidB Jaushua Sotirio missing the season is a huge setback for us. But that doesn't mean we'll sit back and wait. Foreign player pool is unlimited, so it won't be an issue for us to find a replacement soon. ISL starts in September-October, so we got pretty much time. Wait n see 🤞🏻

Arjid @ArjidB @KeralaBlasters Get well soon, Jaushua! You're a CHAMPION! Our prayers are with you

Sidharth @S1dharthV



Way to get the all of the bad luck out before the season starts.



Get well soon! Champ. Thank god it happened even before pre-season actually started. What if it happened mid-season.Way to get the all of the bad luck out before the season starts.Get well soon! Champ. twitter.com/KeralaBlasters…

Aswin pv @ASWINPV3040 @KeralaBlasters @NikhilB1818 please dont sell anyone from the team for his replacement's money.

sharhad @sharhad6 @KeralaBlasters Wishing Sotirio a speedy recovery. Can we expect a replacement?

Kerala blasters are currently facing a string of unfortunate events, leaving the supporters discontent with the present circumstances. They recently lost Sahal Abdul Samad to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while also losing their club captain Jessel Carneiro and a few other fan favorites.

In addition to the player departures, the Blasters are also grappling with financial difficulties stemming from substantial fines imposed by the AIFF following Ivan Vukomanovic's walk-off incident. With Sotirio coming in for a hefty fee, fans have questioned whether the club will actively seek a replacement for the striker.

Here are a few more reactions:

Alesk10 @Aleske10



It's not easy being a KBFC fan ‍ twitter.com/bridge_footbal… It's just one bad thing after the other isn't it ...It's not easy being a KBFC fan

Sidharth @S1dharthV @bridge_football Season over before it's even started.

Who should Kerala Blasters FC target to replace Jaushua Sotirio

Given their financial constraints, Kerala Blasters FC may opt to pursue an Indian forward in the short term, while focusing on recruiting foreign midfielders and wingers, as they desperately lack the numbers and quality in those positions.

Former Jamshedpur FC striker Ishan Pandita, who is now a free agent has been long linked to the club, and this could prove to be the right moment for them to accelerate the signing. The 25-year-old has immense potential and fits well with Ivan Vukomanovic's requirements for a forward.

If the Blasters want a foreign striker to complement Dimitrios Diamantakos, they might consider signing Wilmar Jordan Gil. The Colombian forward is also currently a free agent and had a significant impact with NorthEast United FC last season, scoring 15 goals across competitions.