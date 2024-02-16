"It’s embarrassing and I hope the players feel the same" - Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stated that his team's performance in the home defeat against Punjab FC was the lowest level of football they have played in the last three years.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Chennaiyin FC on Friday, Vukomanovic said:

"The game against Punjab FC was the lowest level of football we played in the last three years. I have never had a four-game straight loss in my career. It’s embarrassing, and I hope the players feel the same."

"We were saying that the game against Punjab FC would be the most important game of the season and for us, it was the most important game of the season because maybe with the victory (against Punjab FC) we could have sit down on the table with some extra points and some luxury going towards the end of the season," he added.

On what proved crucial in their splendid performance during the first half of the season, the gaffer asserted:

"We proved in the first half of the season that we can keep clean sheets, whether we play with foreigners or without them in the backline. Because we were also winning games when had our players suspended. It’s about the mental and character part of being committed, defending when needed, and fulfilling your tasks for the team."

Although Kerala Blasters finished the first half of the current ISL season on top of the table, they couldn't carry on the momentum in the second half. They have already lost both the games they have played so far post the restart - a 1-2 away loss against Odisha FC and a 1-3 defeat against Punjab FC, their first at home this season.

"I expect an even tougher game against Chennaiyin FC" - Ivan Vukomanovic

Heaping praise on Chennaiyin FC and its head coach, Owen Coyle, Ivan Vukomanovic opened up about the challenges of facing the Marina Machans in the crucial away fixture.

"I expect an even tougher game against Chennaiyin FC. Every time we play against Owen (Coyle) it has been tough (for us). They've got good players and their current position doesn't matter," he said.

Admitting that his team has lost the winning momentum and needs to focus on one game at a time, the Serbian took responsibility for the sudden slump in their form.

"All the games we won in the last 2 and a half years were victories achieved through hard work and discipline," Vukomanovic added. "As a coach, it’s my responsibility. We lost our momentum of winning, now we are in suffering momentum. Now we take the games one by one. We focus on Chennaiyin FC first."

Kerala Blasters are currently at the fourth spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL standings with 26 points from 14 matches. Ivan Vukomanovic's men need to act soon and start replicating their first-leg performance in the remaining eight games to have any chance of finishing the season in pole position.