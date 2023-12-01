"It's a good time to play against them" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto ahead of Mohun Bagan clash

Hyderabad FC will travel to Bhubaneswar to take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL on Saturday, December 2. It was, in fact, a perceived home game that had to be shifted out of the Maidaan in Gachibowli due to the counting of election results in Telangana.

Hyderabad will be hoping to ensure that they put the disappointment behind them and return to winning ways. They suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters last weekend, and are currently placed last in the standings.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, head coach Thangboi Singto sounded optimistic about his side's chances.

"It's sad how much we have to play away from home. However, because of the elections, we had to move out and go to Bhubaneswar. Playing against Mohun Bagan at home would have been an advantage. We want to do something for our fans at our own fortress," Singto said.

"We are very positive regarding what we want to do," he elaborated. "With regards to hard work and training, we are giving our best. It is only the results that we are lacking.

"Mohun Bagan are a star side and they have historically done well. Having said that, it's a good time to play against them. It won't be easy for them to play away from home against us, and we will give our best."

"We know it will be a tough game but we are prepared for it" - Thangboi Singto

Mohun Bagan, who come into this game after a defeat against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, might turn out to be good opponents for Hyderabad to open their account in the points table. At the moment, Hyderabad have just three points to their name.

The Mariners, who have played a mere four games in the ISL so far, will want to pick up all three points from this game and use the support of the friendly crowd they are bound to get in Bhubaneswar.

Thangboi Singto is aware of the challenges that Mohun Bagan can present but asserted that his side are prepared for it.

"Mohun Bagan have a lot of top players in their ranks. They have Indian national team players as well as good foreigners. However, we are concerned only about ourselves. We know it will be a tough game, but we are prepared for it," Singto said.

"Generally, you don't tinker with a winning team, but we haven't won yet. So yes, there will be a few changes but we will make sure that the core is not disturbed," the Hyderabad head coach concluded.