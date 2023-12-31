"It's been a great start" - Former India U17 captain Astam Oraon speaks on experience of playing in Indian Women's League

Astam Oraon became a household name among Indian football faithful when she was handed the captaincy of the Indian U17 football team. She led her side against some of the world-beating sides in the prestigious tournament.

The girl from Jharkhand became one of the most talked about footballers in the country, building up to the competition.

The tournament served as a footballing lesson for Astam and her batch, a harsh lesson at that too. Although the losses came against some established teams, it isn't easy for a 17-year-old to rally her teammates after every goal they concede, after every loss.

Astam in action at the FIFA U17 World Cup (Image - AIFF)

It's been more than a year since the U17 World Cup and the media attention has died down around the youngster. Since then, the versatile player has featured in an Indian Women's League (IWL) final with Kickstart FC.

She also had the honor of representing India at the senior level in the prestigious Asian Games and the second round of the Olympic Qualifiers.

In November this year, the starlet signed a contract with Odisha FC ahead of the IWL 2023-24 season. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Astam talked about her new team, her new position, and life after the U17 World Cup.

Q: Two games into the IWL, what does it feel like to play for Odisha and in a new team?

Astam: I'm very happy to have signed for Odisha FC. Being a club from the ISL (Indian Super League), we've been getting a lot of support. It's been a great start.

Q: You played for Kickstart FC last season, in midfield. But at Odisha, you have started the season as a right-back. What has this transition been like?

Astam: I used to play as a left full-back for the national team in the past in the youth divisions. So, it wasn't that difficult for me to play in defense, whether it is as a right-back or a left-back.

Astam awarded the Best Emerging Player of the 2022-23 IWL season.

Q: What has it been like working under Crispin Chhetri?

Astam: It is a great experience to work under our coach. He does not pressure us into playing a certain way. In fact, he always motivates us and asks us to enjoy our game. Football is not just about winning all the time, he says. I really like this about him.

"It boosted our confidence" - Astam Oraon on playing in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Q: You captained the Indian team in the U17 World Cup. What did you learn from that tournament?

Astam: It was an amazing experience to play at such a big competition like the U17 World Cup, and more so because I was also made the captain. We played against some of the best teams in the world like the USA, Brazil, and Morocco.

It really boosted our confidence, because we realized that we could put up a good fight against them. If we practice harder, we will get even better.

Q: Before and during the U17 World Cup, there was a lot of focus and attention on you and the team. However, since then, results haven't always gone well, for the senior team too. How do you keep yourself motivated in times like these, away from the public eye?

Astam: It isn't always possible for players to perform brilliantly in every single game. At the end of the day, it is up to us and how much hard work we put in. Even if we aren't in our best form, we need to keep training hard and believing in good results, which will come in the future.

Q: Many Indian Women have been going abroad to play. Do you wish to try and do the same in the future?

Astam: It is a testament to the development of women's football in India that so many of us are going to play in foreign countries. I also wish to potentially go abroad and ply my trade in other countries.

Q: You have spoken earlier about how your father had supported you in football. Do you speak to your family after the matches, do they watch the games?

Astam: Not just my father, my entire family has supported me a lot throughout my career. I speak to them on matchdays, after the game. Papa doesn't get to watch the games but he is always curious about how I played and the match. He tells me that I will keep improving if I work hard.

Astam in action against Gokulam Kerala in the IWL 2023/24 season. (Image - OFC Media)

Q: Last year the conditions in which the IWL was played weren't conducive. Do you think things have improved this year?

Astam: Last year, the matches in the morning were not live telecasted. This year, there is a good telecast as well as the home and away format. The girls from the next generation can now watch and attend the games. I'm sure better visibility of the league will motivate youngsters to pick up the sport.

Q: What is your message to the Odisha FC fans?

Astam: I want to thank everyone who came to support us in the stands. But I would like to call upon more fans to come and cheer for us, just like they have for the boys. If more people throng the stadium, it will only serve as further motivation for us, so that we can work harder and lift the IWL trophy.