"It’s about helping the team achieve the best result possible" - Edwin Vanspaul on his role at Chennaiyin FC, Thomas Brdaric, and more 

For footballers, the journey to the top of the pyramid is an onerous path, with obstacles along the way as they seek greener pastures. But the journey does not stop once a player reaches the top. The challenge to remain and perform at the highest level is arguably more difficult than reaching the destination.

The journey for Chennaiyin FC’s Edwin Vanspual has seen him grow leaps and bounds. He has steadily ascended to the top, but more importantly, still continues his adventure in the prized land.

An I-League champion with Chennai City FC in the 2018-19 season, Vanspaul immediately caught the attention of the Indian Super League (ISL) sides. When his hometown club, Chennaiyin FC, came into the picture, he only had one thought in mind. Since signing for Marina Machans, the 30-year-old has established himself at the heart of the squad.

During his first season, head coach Owen Coyle arrived mid-season and switched him from a full-back position to a midfield role. That change certainly paid dividends, with Vanspaul seemingly fitting in like a glove as his side bounced back from the bottom of the table to reach the 2019-20 ISL final.

The local lad who jumped into the unknown has become one of the leaders and an important figure at the club. Competition for places at Chennaiyin FC is on the rise now, but Edwin, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, cited that his mindset to fight for his team and achieve the best results will always remain his priority.

“Coyle and Brdaric’s motives are the same” - Edwin Vanspaul on the similarities between Owen Coyle and Thomas Brdaric

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with Chennaiyin FC’s Edwin Vanspaul.

Q: You have played three years in the I-League and this is now your fourth season in the ISL. What do you think is the difference between the two leagues?

Vanspaul: The Indian Super League differs from the I-League in terms of quality, grounds, accommodations, and atmosphere. The ISL has experienced foreigners, it is a more developed league and tactically there is a variance as well.

Moreover, the Indian Super League has more established coaches. So, there is a lot to learn and the I-League is more like a base that helps in developing a player to the next level.

Q: You have played in various positions in your career. You were a right-back in your early days for Chennaiyin FC, but now your preferred position is in midfield. From a tactical point of view, what adjustments did you have to make to move from defense to midfield?

Vanspaul: Both are different positions. In terms of defense, we have to read the game and once we do that, we will know our next move. But in midfield, you need to be more active and there are a lot of spontaneous decisions to make.

It was tough because it took a few games for me to adapt. It was also a crucial time in the league because we had to win every game, but Owen Coyle and the coaches gave me confidence and asked me to give my best in that position. So, there was freedom and motivation, which ultimately made me perform on the big stages.

Q: Sticking to a similar line of question, when a player is developing, is improving his/her versatility needed, or is it better to have a defined role and master it?

Vanspaul: In the development stages, I believe that sticking to one position is preferable. It’s difficult to keep your rhythm if you switch positions frequently. If we play different roles every time, it’s hard to adapt. Because each position has its own set of requirements, I think it is difficult to grow. During the development stage, I believe it is critical to focus on one position and work hard.

Q: Your performances under Owen Coyle in your first season stole the limelight. Now, Thomas Brdaric is starting to instil his methods into the side. Do you see any similarities between Brdaric and Coyle?

Vanspaul: The team’s core motivation and the manner in which (Owen) Coyle and (Thomas) Brdaric communicate with the team are quite similar. However, there are differences in tactics, ideas, and strategy. It’s also different for each of the coaches I’ve worked with at Chennaiyin FC.

But Coyle and Brdaric’s motives are the same, as does the way they open up to players off the field. And I’m hoping that we can repeat the success we had with Coyle during Brdaric’s reign.

Q: Moving on to this season, Chennaiyin FC have performed well in several games, but the results have not gone the team’s way a few times. In those times, what was the atmosphere like in the dressing room?

Vanspaul: We are very motivated ahead of the game and have recently performed well against Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC. However, after dropping points in games like that, the dressing room will be dull because no one can accept that we couldn’t get points despite playing well.

We can accept and move on if we didn’t play well, but it’s difficult to accept when we give it our all and the results don’t reflect our efforts. Even in training sessions the day after the game, the team may be dull and less motivated.

Q: Julius Ducker has been a key figure in midfield for Chennaiyin FC this season. How has he settled into the side?

Vanspaul: He’s a good player. Ducker also connects with every player very well. I feel all the foreigners have settled quickly and their relationship with us is excellent. Julius, of course, has a lot of experience in Germany at a high level.

He shares his experience with us and also assists the youngsters with what they can do to improve. His role on the field is crucial because he is a box-to-box player and helps both the defense and the attack. He is also open-minded and a very genuine person.

Q: Chennaiyin FC has lots of competition for places, especially in midfield. What is your mindset regarding competition and how do you approach it?

Vanspaul: If you had asked me this question four years ago, I would have been concerned about competition for places because I was not experienced. But now that I have it, I understand my role and how I need to perform. The coach also instructs me about my role and when I will have my chance.

For example, if the team needs me at halftime, I change my mindset accordingly. Now, it’s about helping the team achieve the best result possible and being a team player.

Q: You’re now a senior player in the Chennaiyin FC squad. What advice do you usually provide to the youngsters on the team?

Vanspaul: Of course, I’ll advise them to give it their all during training. Every player, without a doubt, aspires to be a regular in the first team. Be it only a twenty-minute or an hour session, if they can provide a full-fledged effort, opportunities will come knocking. I believe that if you can push yourself in training, it will be much easier in games.

Q: Tamil Nadu football has a few talented up-and-coming players. But how do you think we can further develop and improve these youngsters in the state?

Vanspaul: I feel like in other states, we don’t have many players coming up. We haven’t had good results in the Santhosh Trophy in recent years. There aren’t many football leagues in Tamil Nadu, and many tournaments have been canceled as well. There was a lot of exposure when I was younger, but there are very few now after Covid-19.

We need to change a few things, and I believe that if the State Football Association shows more intent, we will see new talent emerge. I think there has been discussion of taking initiatives, but this has not been translated into action. If someone can take the time to invest in the game, perhaps in two years, we will see more talented young players emerge.

Q. Do you have any plans to move into a coaching or football management role in the future?

Vanspaul: I don’t think I have those thoughts now. Presently, I want to continue playing and then we can think about it. In the future, I want to provide support to young players and guide them when they decide to take the next step in their footballing career. It could be anything in the future, but coaching is certainly a no-go for me, and I’m clear about that.

Q. And finally, in the last two years, all the teams were playing in a bubble. What is it like to be back in front of the fans again?

Vanspaul: Football is nothing without the fans. The game will not be the same without supporters in the stadium. I think everyone can see the difference. For instance, when we were playing in an empty stadium and if we were down by two goals, there would be less motivation.

But now there is always full support behind us and it keeps us motivated in giving our full efforts until the very last minute.

