It's an honour, to be like him is my dream: Vikram Pratap Singh on being called the next Chhetri

Vikram Pratap Singh is one of the most promising young strikers in the country at the moment. The eighteen-year-old scored four goals for youth development side Indian Arrows in the 2019-20 season of the I-League. Singh was then snapped up by ISL side Mumbai City FC in an INR 50 lakh deal.

Set to feature in the upcoming ISL season, Singh was asked in an Instagram live interview on the official Indian Football Team page about what he made of the comparisons between him and legendary striker Sunil Chhetri.

Vikram Pratap Singh said, "It’s an honour, but Sunil Chhetri paaji is a brand. To be like him is my dream because we all know that what he has done for the country. So it’s every kid’s dream to be like him."

"Whenever I watch him while he is playing, there is only one goal on his mind. It feels like he is going to score every time he plays. So it is my dream to become like him. He also takes everyone along in the team with him while playing, he is very vocal on the pitch, and that is what I like a lot. I haven’t met him yet, but I hope that will change in the future," added Vikram Pratap Singh.

Vikram Pratap Singh is looking to establish himself in the Mumbai City FC team

Vikram Pratap Singh will have to impress the Mumbai City FC management in pre-season to prove that he deserves to be a regular starter for the team. It won't be easy, knowing that there will be established international stars in the squad. But Singh is ready for the challenge and attributes a lot of his game to the exposure he got early in his career.

"The Arrows experience has contributed tremendously to my game. It is a platform where young players get opportunities and I would say that it is the best option for them. From the coaching to the facilities we got, everything was top-class," Vikram Pratap Singh said.

"We used to play as an all-Indian line-up against teams with foreigners, which was an incredible exposure. There was pressure but it gave us confidence too. All in all, it has helped me a lot in my transition to the senior level," explained Singh.

The ISL season is expected to begin in November, with teams now arriving in Goa in batches to complete a mandatory quarantine period before regular training starts.