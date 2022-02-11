"It’s an honour to play under Manolo Marquez" - Souvik Chakrabarti opens up about life at Hyderabad FC [Exclusive]

Hyderabad FC are still prettily sitting at the top of the league standings even after their narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan. The players have all visibly imbibed a sense of belonging and family at the club, looking to bare out their all on the pitch.

Head coach Manolo Marquez has succeeded not only in the technical part but also in team building. And talking about his team-building allows us to kindly segue into a very pivotal member of Hyderabad FC -- Souvik Chakrabarti.

Souvik has played in the Indian Super League since its inception. The Indian midfielder is nearing 100 appearances already and has been one of the most consistent players in the Indian football circuit. He has played alongside and under some of the biggest names in the game over the years. But the 30-year-old has still never been the one to hog the limelight, even after his consistent performances.

"Playing football is very simple but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is."

A quote often attributed to the legendary Johan Cruyff perfectly encapsulates Souvik Chakrabarti's game. The veteran midfielder has cracked the code to keep matters simple on the pitch whenever he's called for duty.

Former Indian forward Raman Vijayan, who worked with Souvik during his tenure in Delhi Dynamos, said of the midfielder in a tweet recently:

"I have spent two years with him in DDFC and ... he is always a coach's favorite player."

Yet the Mohun Bagan academy graduate has been in and out of the starting lineup for the past few years. But whether he's the first name on the list or not, Souvik is reputedly one of the most hardworking players even in training. In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Souvik Chakrabarti opined that football is a team sport and he has only ever focused on doing what's best for the team. Not being at all bothered by the lack of starts or minutes.

But this season, Manolo Marquez has entrusted Souvik with a prolonged stretch of games in Hyderabad FC's midfield. And the former Jamshedpur FC player has risen to the occasion. Playing alongside Joao Victor in a midfield double-pivot, Chakrabarti has already racked up 31 tackles, seven interceptions and five clearances in eight games.

Chakrabarti bagged the Hero of the Match award for his performance against Bengaluru FC in early December. In Hyderabad FC's 4-0 victory against SC East Bengal, the Indian midfielder also grabbed an assist. But for him, these stats are just like any other number, the only thing that matters is to give his 100% for the club. A true team player, if there ever was one.

Q: Firstly, you’ve played as a right-back, as a left-back, as a defensive midfielder, and even as an attacking midfielder. Do you personally have a preferred position or are you ready to fill in any role that the coach wants?

Souvik: I have played in multiple positions since childhood. For most of my career, I have played as a central midfielder, playing both defensive and attacking roles. But I am happy to play in any position the coach and team want me to play in. That being said, my preferred position will be Central Midfielder since I feel more comfortable there.

Q: Your professional career started off at Mohun Bagan. Could you talk about your memories at the club and what role it has played in your career?

Souvik: Mohun Bagan was my first professional club; I will always cherish the memories from my time with the club. We won the I-League, Federation Cup and the Calcutta Football League during my time there. I still remember the warm welcome we got from the Mohun Bagan Fans on our return to Kolkata after winning the I-League 2014-15 after a long gap, it is a memory that will always be close to my heart.

Q: You’re one of the few players who have played in and seen the ISL grow through the years. What are some changes that you’ve personally witnessed?

Souvik: I have been playing ISL since the very first season. When I look back, I believe we have come a long way in developing Indian football. As professional footballers, the learning never stops. We have been able to learn a lot from the foreign coaches and players, on both the technical and professional side of the game, helping us improve as footballers, on and off the field.

Q: Coming to Hyderabad FC, the team has had a few rough patches but is still one of the most in-form sides this season. What have you made of the team’s performances so far?

Souvik: Every team will have rough patches, it's part of the game. I do not like comparing us with any of the teams. We consider ourselves the HFC family, which includes coaching staff, managers and everyone here. Therefore, we are there for each other no matter what, both on and off the pitch.

Q: Currently, sitting at the top of the table, do you think Hyderabad FC can go on to win the league?

Souvik: We are taking it one game at a time. What is important is to keep the focus on the next match and take it from there.

Q: How has it been working under coach Manolo Marquez? How does he deal with the players?

Souvik: It’s an honour to play under Manolo Marquez. He helps all the players each and every day. He gives time to all players and treats everyone the same. The atmosphere within the team is wonderful and I am very happy to be playing under him.

Q: Since the 2018-19 season in Mumbai City FC, you have been in and out of the starting lineup at the various clubs you’ve played. Is that something that bothers you personally?

Souvik: No, I have never thought of anything such. Football is a team sport, I have always focussed on doing my best for the team in the role assigned to me, by my coach. For me, as a player, what is important is to give my best for the team always.

Q: You’ve played 96 matches in the ISL. Looking at the all-time stats board will tell, you hold the record for third-highest tackles and sixth-highest interceptions in the league. Do you sometimes feel you’ve been overlooked even after the performances that you’ve put in year after year?

Souvik: For me, stats are just numbers. I focus on giving my 100% to the club I represent and helping them get the three points in every match. I want us to perform well in all the matches, that is what is important for me.

Q: A few weeks back, Raman Vijayan, former Delhi Dynamos assistant coach, said in a tweet that you’re always the coach’s favourite player. What do praises like these mean to you?

Souvik: It felt wonderful to read Raman sir’s tweet. It was a special feeling, I was under him for two years, so such words coming from him means the world to me.

Q: The past season had been incredibly difficult given the COVID-19 situation. However, from the outside, this season looks particularly difficult with all the COVID cases and postponements. How difficult has it been for the players, especially mentally, to focus on football even with so many outside factors in play?

Souvik: It is difficult to play in bio-bubble, if I say it is not difficult, it would be a lie. But we can’t take that as an excuse. We are here to get the job done for the team and we need to overcome all these circumstances. Here, all of us are motivated, we are like a family. We are professional players, so we have to accept that this is the "new normal" and work hard for the team.

Q: Finally, with the business end of the season incoming, what’s your personal goal and the goal for Hyderabad FC going forward?

Souvik: Like I said earlier, we are all family here and because of that, we as a team, have only one goal - 'We all want to help each other give the best to Hyderabad FC and give the club a great season.' Everyone is working hard and giving their best each day for Hyderabad FC.

