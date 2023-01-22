"It's unacceptable" - Ivan Vukomanovic left 'furious' by Kerala Blasters performance in ISL 2022-23 loss to FC Goa

Kerala Blasters suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Goa in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium today (Sunday, January 22).

Goals from Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui gave FC Goa a two-goal lead in the first half. While Dimitrios Diamantakos pulled one back for Kerala Blasters, a 69th-minute goal from Redeem Tlang sealed the win for the hosts.

Kerala Blasters have conceded seven goals in the absence of Marko Leskovic in their last two matches. Asked if the Croatian's unavailability is the reason for the team's shortcomings in defense, Yellow Army head coach Ivan Vukomanovic replied:

"No, I don't think so. I think we have enough players who have to respond to the task, to play the game. Whenever we talk about a starting XI or whatever, the players, they must always be ready to jump in, whoever is on the pitch or on the bench."

He added:

"I will never be the coach who says, 'We're missing one or two players, then it's completely different', no! I think in football you have to accept to play, you have to deal with it, and you have to know before every season that there'll be injuries, there'll be suspensions due to cards or whatever."

Vukomanovic admitted that individual errors cost Kerala Blasters points against FC Goa. He said:

"You have to deal with those things. I think in the last two games we committed so many individual mistakes, it's unacceptable, especially when you play against good teams, top teams in this league."

He added:

"You have to deal with it and you cannot afford these kinds of individual mistakes because it always leads to conceding goals. You have to be focused, concentrated, disciplined, and committed."

The Kerala Blasters tactician added:

"I think these kinds of mistakes, especially in the first half, cost us points today. We knew the way we wanted to start the game, and now, of course, it's not pleasant when you lose two games back-to-back, but, again, we have to deal with that situation."

He continued:

"Six more big steps to go. We have to sleep over, prepare for the next games, and deal with the situation."

Vukomanovic went on to dismiss suggestions that two consecutive defeats will hinder Kerala Blasters' rhythm as they look to secure a playoff spot in the ISL. He explained:

"There are six games because, as a coach, I always have this idea... today's game in mind, you think about that tonight, of course, when you sleep over, tomorrow morning there is an analysis and other things, and then you have to forget it."

He added:

"You have to forget it because it's the past already. We have to think about the next steps and this is football. There is a next step coming quickly next week, and then you'll have three games in 10 days."

The Kerala Blasters manager continued that his side needed to get rid of the mistakes, as he said:

"So, there is no time to think about that. There are certain things that you want to correct, to talk to players, and prepare for the next game. This is how it goes, especially in this league."

He added:

"Of course, I repeat, if you want to participate, especially in the playoffs, and be on top, you must not afford those kinds of mistakes. The way we played in the first half, I was not happy, that was not the way we want to play, and that was not the way that a team who wants to play in the playoffs needs to play."

Vukomanovic conceded that Kerala Blasters' first-half performance against the Gaurs left him infuriated. He stated:

"I was furious about that, especially at half-time. And then, in the second half, we showed the way we wanted to play and that's the way we need to play if we want to participate and be in the playoffs."

He also suggested that the Kerala Blasters players should show the hunger to bounce back from their two consecutive defeats. He elucidated:

"That's the truth, that's the reality. All other things are bullshit. Later, announcing and putting certain things on social media, saying, 'That's not the result we wanted'. That's bulls**t."

He added:

"Reality and football... honesty is being ready for the games, being ready to respond to these kinds of games, especially because Fatorda is never easy. We now have six games till the end and we want to play those games as we played in the second half without any regrets, without thinking twice, no! Go hard, be aggressive, play the game, and then in the end we'll see what the result is."

Kerala Blasters currently sit third in the ISL table with 25 points from their 14 matches so far. Having now lost two games on the bounce, they now face the risk of missing out on home advantage in the playoffs. Asked if that would be a huge blow, Vukomanovic replied:

"I don't think so because you have to get ready for that game whether you're playing home or away, it's a tough game, it's one game. You have to deal with that situation."

He concluded:

"This year, we have managed to win games at home, we have managed to win games away. So, it's just the momentum and detail how you prepare for the game, how you are concentrated, and how you are ready to play this kind of game with full potential, that brings results, doesn't matter if you play home or away."

Kerala Blasters boss Vukomanovic provides update on Sandeep Singh's injury

Apart from the defeat, Kerala Blasters received another setback when Sandeep Singh suffered an injury in the dying minutes of the match. The defender was forced off the pitch after he seemingly twisted his ankle following an aerial duel.

Providing an update on his situation, Vukomanovic said:

"He has a really, really big, deep wound on his head. He is currently in the hospital for checks and to get some stitches. Also, with the landing, I think he twisted his ankle. We have to see what the situation is. I'm sorry for him, it was at the end of the game."

He added:

"Again, we have to deal with those things. We have enough players, we have young players who are coming through and knocking on the door to play games. This is how it goes. We will see how it evolves in the next days and prepare for the next games."

Kerala Blasters will now be determined to return to winning ways when they host NorthEast United at home next weekend.

